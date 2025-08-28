LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > India > BJP Erupts Over ‘Indecent’ Viral Video: Did Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra Cross All Limits Of Decency?

BJP Erupts Over ‘Indecent’ Viral Video: Did Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra Cross All Limits Of Decency?

BJP slammed Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav over a viral video from Bihar’s Voter Adhikar Yatra, alleging abusive remarks against PM Modi’s late mother. Calling it “politics at its lowest,” BJP said Bihar will not forgive such “shameful” conduct.

BJP hits out at Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav over viral Bihar rally video. (Photo: ANI)
BJP hits out at Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav over viral Bihar rally video. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 28, 2025 15:03:20 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday lashed out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over a viral video from a rally in Bihar, where allegedly offensive language was used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother during the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’.

Sharpening attacks on the INDIA bloc parties, the BJP claimed that the Voter Adhikar Yatra was extremely indecent and crossed all boundaries of “insult, hatred, and vulgarity.”

In a social media post on X, the official handle of the BJP wrote, “From the platform of Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav’s journey, extremely indecent language was used against the late mother of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. Such depravity has never been seen before in politics. This journey has crossed all limits of insult, hatred, and vulgarity.”

The BJP accused them of stooping to new lows and making people hurl abuses at PM Modi’s revered late mother, which they claim is unforgivable.

“Politics at its lowest”: BJP’s criticism

The party termed the incident “politics at its lowest”. It criticised Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav for sharing a stage with leaders like Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, who had previously insulted the people of Bihar.

Notably, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister participated in the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ on Wednesday in Darbhanga, while his Telangana counterpart, Revanth Reddy, had joined the yatra on Tuesday.

The social media post on the BJP read, “Tejashwi and Rahul had previously invited leaders like Stalin and Revanth Reddy, who had insulted the people of Bihar, to their journey, thereby humiliating the people of Bihar. Now, in their state of desperation, they are making people hurl abuses at the revered late mother of Prime Minister Modi Ji.”

Calling the incident “extremely shameful,” the Bharatiya Janata Party stated that even if both leaders asks for forgiveness thousands, people of Bihar will not forgive them.

BJP’s criticisms on Rahul Gandhi

“Tejashwi and Rahul have made such filthy language be used on their platform that it is not even possible to repeat it on a public platform. This is such a mistake that even if Rahul and Tejashwi beg for forgiveness a thousand times by holding their ears and doing sit-ups, the people of Bihar will not forgive them. Extremely shameful!” the BJP posted on X.

The 16-day ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, involving Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, aims to raise awareness about alleged irregularities in the voter list, which opposition leaders have termed a case of ‘vote chori’ (vote theft).

Covering over 1,300 km across 20 districts, the yatra is scheduled to conclude in Patna on September 1. Bihar Assembly elections are expected later this year, although the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date. 

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Tamil, Hindi Or English: Which Language Will MK Stalin Choose To Address Bihar In Voter Adhikar Yatra?

Tags: bjprahul gandhiVoter Adhikar Yatra

RELATED News

MoRTH Issues Strict Directive On Toll Plaza Placement Across National Highways
National Sports Day: Upcoming Sports Matches in India | Check Complete List Here
‘Modi Is A MotherF**ker’: Congress Leader Arrested Slamming PM Modi, Mother At Rahul Gandhi’s Rally In Bihar, Watch
Chamundi Hill Row: Why Karnataka BJP Chief Says DK Shivakumar ‘Insulted Hindus’?
Uttarakhand Tragedy: Families Stranded After Cloudbursts In Chamoli, Rudraprayag

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi Issues Big Statement In Japan Amid Trump’s Trade Tariff War, Says….
This Country Has World’s Largest Air Force, Has These Many Fighter Jets, India’s Rank Will Surprise You
What is ‘Job Hugging’? Why Gen Z Is Hesitant to Switch Jobs and How to Grow
Bigg Boss 19 Day 5: Tanya’s Breakdown, Captaincy Task Sparks Clash Between Kunickaa And Gaurav
Stock Market Today: Dalal Street BOUNCES BACK! Indian Stocks Rally Amid U.S. Tariff Fears
US Open 2025: Day 5 Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Venus Williams Brings Up Drama!
Is Job Security Dead? The Rise Of Job Hugging Says It Might Be
Why You Shouldn’t Miss NSE’s Mock Trading Session On August 30 : No Real Money, Big Real….!
Why Is Guru Randhawa Being Summoned By The Supreme Court? Singer Will Appear In Court On THIS Date
Baba Vanga 2025 Predictions: Full List of Prophecies That Came True, From Earthquakes To…..
BJP Erupts Over ‘Indecent’ Viral Video: Did Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra Cross All Limits Of Decency?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BJP Erupts Over ‘Indecent’ Viral Video: Did Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra Cross All Limits Of Decency?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BJP Erupts Over ‘Indecent’ Viral Video: Did Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra Cross All Limits Of Decency?
BJP Erupts Over ‘Indecent’ Viral Video: Did Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra Cross All Limits Of Decency?
BJP Erupts Over ‘Indecent’ Viral Video: Did Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra Cross All Limits Of Decency?
BJP Erupts Over ‘Indecent’ Viral Video: Did Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra Cross All Limits Of Decency?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?