BJP Erupts Over ‘Indecent’ Viral Video: Did Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra Cross All Limits Of Decency?

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday lashed out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over a viral video from a rally in Bihar, where allegedly offensive language was used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother during the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’.

Sharpening attacks on the INDIA bloc parties, the BJP claimed that the Voter Adhikar Yatra was extremely indecent and crossed all boundaries of “insult, hatred, and vulgarity.”

In a social media post on X, the official handle of the BJP wrote, “From the platform of Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav’s journey, extremely indecent language was used against the late mother of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. Such depravity has never been seen before in politics. This journey has crossed all limits of insult, hatred, and vulgarity.”

The BJP accused them of stooping to new lows and making people hurl abuses at PM Modi’s revered late mother, which they claim is unforgivable.

“Politics at its lowest”: BJP’s criticism

The party termed the incident “politics at its lowest”. It criticised Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav for sharing a stage with leaders like Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, who had previously insulted the people of Bihar.

Notably, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister participated in the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ on Wednesday in Darbhanga, while his Telangana counterpart, Revanth Reddy, had joined the yatra on Tuesday.

The social media post on the BJP read, “Tejashwi and Rahul had previously invited leaders like Stalin and Revanth Reddy, who had insulted the people of Bihar, to their journey, thereby humiliating the people of Bihar. Now, in their state of desperation, they are making people hurl abuses at the revered late mother of Prime Minister Modi Ji.”

Calling the incident “extremely shameful,” the Bharatiya Janata Party stated that even if both leaders asks for forgiveness thousands, people of Bihar will not forgive them.

BJP’s criticisms on Rahul Gandhi

“Tejashwi and Rahul have made such filthy language be used on their platform that it is not even possible to repeat it on a public platform. This is such a mistake that even if Rahul and Tejashwi beg for forgiveness a thousand times by holding their ears and doing sit-ups, the people of Bihar will not forgive them. Extremely shameful!” the BJP posted on X.

The 16-day ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, involving Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, aims to raise awareness about alleged irregularities in the voter list, which opposition leaders have termed a case of ‘vote chori’ (vote theft).

Covering over 1,300 km across 20 districts, the yatra is scheduled to conclude in Patna on September 1. Bihar Assembly elections are expected later this year, although the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Tamil, Hindi Or English: Which Language Will MK Stalin Choose To Address Bihar In Voter Adhikar Yatra?