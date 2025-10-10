BJP Holds Revanth Reddy Government Responsible For Party Leader’s Death

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday accused the Congress-led Revanth Reddy government of driving its Mandal President, Yeta Madhukar (45), to his death through sustained political harassment and intimidation. Madhukar’s body was found in a remote forest area of Vermanapalli Mandal in Mancherial district, under suspicious circumstances.

In a strong statement N.V. Subash, Chief Spokesperson, alleged that the deceased leader was pushed to suicide due to continuous harassment by local police acting under pressure from ruling Congress leaders. “This is a clear case of political witch-hunt. False cases and repeated intimidation by the authorities drove him to despair,” Subash charged.

He asserted that the Congress government is rattled by the BJP’s growing acceptance among tribal and marginalized communities in even the remotest parts of Telangana. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP has truly empowered tribal communities — both through welfare initiatives and through historic representation, as seen in the election of India’s first tribal President, Droupadi Murmu,” he said.

Subash accused the Congress of decades-long betrayal of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), claiming the party had treated them merely as vote banks while diverting funds meant for their welfare. “Unlike the Congress, the Modi government ensures that every rupee allocated for SCs and STs reaches its rightful beneficiaries and makes them active partners in India’s growth story,” he emphasized.

Expressing grave concern over the situation in the Nilwai forest area, where Madhukar’s body was discovered, Subash warned that tension was mounting among locals and party workers. He blamed the state government for the deteriorating law and order situation and alleged that Madhukar’s family was even prevented from taking custody of his body.

Holding Chief Minister Revanth Reddy directly accountable, Subash demanded immediate action against the police officials and Congress leaders involved. “The government cannot absolve itself of responsibility. The BJP stands firmly with the bereaved family and demands justice for our fallen leader,” he said.