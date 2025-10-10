LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado donald trump afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler hardik pandya Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado donald trump afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler hardik pandya Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado donald trump afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler hardik pandya Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado donald trump afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler hardik pandya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado donald trump afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler hardik pandya Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado donald trump afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler hardik pandya Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado donald trump afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler hardik pandya Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado donald trump afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler hardik pandya
LIVE TV
Home > India > BJP Holds Revanth Reddy Government Responsible For Party Leader’s Death

BJP Holds Revanth Reddy Government Responsible For Party Leader’s Death

Subash alleges political vendetta, demands action against police and Congress leaders.

Revanth Reddy (Image source: ANI)
Revanth Reddy (Image source: ANI)

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Last updated: October 10, 2025 15:19:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BJP Holds Revanth Reddy Government Responsible For Party Leader’s Death

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday accused the Congress-led Revanth Reddy government of driving its Mandal President, Yeta Madhukar (45), to his death through sustained political harassment and intimidation. Madhukar’s body was found in a remote forest area of Vermanapalli Mandal in Mancherial district, under suspicious circumstances.

In a strong statement N.V. Subash, Chief Spokesperson, alleged that the deceased leader was pushed to suicide due to continuous harassment by local police acting under pressure from ruling Congress leaders. “This is a clear case of political witch-hunt. False cases and repeated intimidation by the authorities drove him to despair,” Subash charged.

He asserted that the Congress government is rattled by the BJP’s growing acceptance among tribal and marginalized communities in even the remotest parts of Telangana. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP has truly empowered tribal communities — both through welfare initiatives and through historic representation, as seen in the election of India’s first tribal President, Droupadi Murmu,” he said.

Subash accused the Congress of decades-long betrayal of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), claiming the party had treated them merely as vote banks while diverting funds meant for their welfare. “Unlike the Congress, the Modi government ensures that every rupee allocated for SCs and STs reaches its rightful beneficiaries and makes them active partners in India’s growth story,” he emphasized.

Expressing grave concern over the situation in the Nilwai forest area, where Madhukar’s body was discovered, Subash warned that tension was mounting among locals and party workers. He blamed the state government for the deteriorating law and order situation and alleged that Madhukar’s family was even prevented from taking custody of his body.

Holding Chief Minister Revanth Reddy directly accountable, Subash demanded immediate action against the police officials and Congress leaders involved. “The government cannot absolve itself of responsibility. The BJP stands firmly with the bereaved family and demands justice for our fallen leader,” he said.

First published on: Oct 10, 2025 3:18 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bjprevanth reddy

RELATED News

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 10-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery FRIDAY Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM SOON – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
Who Is Amneet P. Kumar? The IAS Officer Fighting For Justice After Her Husband’s Tragic Death In Haryana, What Does She Have To Say?
Over 1,000 Obscene AI Images: IIIT Naya Raipur Student Accused Of AI-Generated Morphed Photos Of Female Classmates
Son Of Mallah-Mukesh Sahani Matters In Bihar And Is The Last Hurdle In Seat-Arrangement Declaration By MGB
Mayawati’s Comeback Laced With Anti-SP Pitch, Praise For BJP Govt In UP; Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Internal Understanding

LATEST NEWS

Rohit Sharma’s Tesla Model Y: What Is The ‘3015’ Number Plate?
Bigg Boss 19 Chaos: Farrhana Bhatt Calls Malti Chahar ‘Ghatiya Aurat’ Oversleep Spat, Watch Explosive Moment
BJP Holds Revanth Reddy Government Responsible For Party Leader’s Death
How India’s First Private Gold Mine In Andhra Pradesh Is Expected To Boost Production By Around 1,000 Kg Per Year
H-1B Visa: List Of New Restrictions Proposed By White House After $100,000 Fee Hike And How It Impacts Indians
Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Who Is Maria Corina Machado, Venezuelan Opposition Leader Wins This Year’s Prestigious Award, Beats Donald Trump
Yashasvi Jaiswal Breaks Records, Shines In India vs West Indies 2nd Test
Maria Corina Machado, Venezuela’s Opposition Leader Wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, Norwegian Nobel Committee Snubs Donald Trump
Who is Pratibha Ranta? Age, Movies, Net worth in Rupees
Easy Boba Introduces Limited-Edition ‘Cheese Foam Shakes’ — A Creamy Twist to Classic Flavours
BJP Holds Revanth Reddy Government Responsible For Party Leader’s Death

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BJP Holds Revanth Reddy Government Responsible For Party Leader’s Death

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BJP Holds Revanth Reddy Government Responsible For Party Leader’s Death
BJP Holds Revanth Reddy Government Responsible For Party Leader’s Death
BJP Holds Revanth Reddy Government Responsible For Party Leader’s Death
BJP Holds Revanth Reddy Government Responsible For Party Leader’s Death

QUICK LINKS