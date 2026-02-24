LIVE TV
Home > India > BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Slams 'Frustrated' Rahul Gandhi Over AI Summit Protest Row, Claims He Fears Expulsion From Parliament

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Slams ‘Frustrated’ Rahul Gandhi Over AI Summit Protest Row, Claims He Fears Expulsion From Parliament

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi, claiming the Congress leader fears expulsion from Parliament after protests during the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Nishikant Dubey launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (IMAGE: X)
Nishikant Dubey launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (IMAGE: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 24, 2026 20:24:08 IST

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Slams ‘Frustrated’ Rahul Gandhi Over AI Summit Protest Row, Claims He Fears Expulsion From Parliament

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asserting that the Lok Sabha leader of the opposition was worried that he “might be expelled from Parliament” following the protests during the recently concluded India AI Impact Summit.

The Godda MP alleged that the Rae Bareli MP was frustrated over a substantive motion in Parliament and questioned the Congress’s stance on national issues.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said, “Whatever Rahul Gandhi is doing nowadays is because of frustration due to the substantive motion that we have given. He is worried that he might be expelled from Parliament…”

Condemning the Congress over its ‘shirtless’ protest during the recently concluded India AI Impact Summit 2026, Dubey said the success of a summit led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed it outperformed France in participation and outcomes.

“The summit was led by the Prime Minister, and it was more successful than France. From Sundar Pichai to Sam Altman, everyone came. But what did you do? So when our meeting started today, a senior member of the BJP said that first, there should be a discussion on this. The resolution, which was passed, praised the PM and the 200 billion investment that Google has committed. We condemned the people who created the uproar at the summit. This is not the first time this has happened,” Dubey added.

Referring to the Commonwealth Games, he said, “In the Commonwealth Games, the BJP was protesting against the corruption. But we all went to participate in the Commonwealth Games. When it was over, after that we protested. BJP knows how to keep the country’s issues in the country, how to deal with foreigners, and how to deal with people of the world. Jawaharlal Nehru handed over our own territory to China.”

Earlier today, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and IT condemned the “shirtless” protest at Bharat Mandapam.

“The India Al Impact Summit – 4th in the series – organised under the able leadership of Shri Narendra Modi, Honourable Prime Minister in New Delhi from 16-20 February, 2026 was a grand success. The summit delivered a diplomatic declaration that 91 countries and leading companies committed to inclusive Al development. The companies announced over $200 billion Al investment in India. Google, besides committing for a big Data Centre in India pledged to lay direct sea cable link between India and the USA,” the statement read.

“The Committee would like to place on record its appreciation for successfully organising the India Al Impact Summit by the Ministry of Electronics & IT under the able leadership of Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India. The Committee also condemn the unfortunate incident that happened on 20-2-2026 at the venue of the India Al Summit,” the statement added.

(With Inputs From ANI) 

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 8:20 PM IST
