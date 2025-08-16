BJP Prioritises OBC Outreach with Social Reformer Focus, Ahead of Bihar Polls

As the Bihar Assembly elections loom closer, BJP is strategically realigning its outreach by placing backward communities especially OBCs at the forefront of its campaign narrative.

In a significant political overture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced plans for a grand commemoration of the 200th birth anniversary of Jyotiba Phule, the revered 19th-century social reformer. Phule, who vehemently challenged caste oppression and championed women’s education, holds deep resonance among OBC voters. The celebration is widely seen as a calculated move to strengthen the party’s appeal within these communities.

The initiative is symptomatic of the BJP’s broader strategy in Bihar, where backward caste groups represent a critical vote bank. Historically, these constituencies have leaned toward the RJD-NDA coalition groupings, making OBC support crucial in leaning electoral scales.

This political adjustment follows earlier guidance from PM Modi during his May visit to Patna, where he underscored strengthening grassroots organizational networks, especially at booth levels, to drive campaign outreach in Bihar.

The BJP’s outreach is also taking place amid rising friction over the SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar. Opposition parties have voiced strong criticism, alleging that the process risks disqualifying marginalized groups, including the poor, migrants, and backward caste voters. Veteran CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat condemned the SIR exercise, accusing it of targeting the poor and serving as a “rehearsal” for broader disenfranchisement measures.

As the BJP doubles down on its campaign strategy celebrating caste-reformer icons and reinforcing grassroots strength the political landscape in Bihar is bound to remain fluid. Their ability to win over key backward castes may well determine the unfolding of this high-stakes electoral contest.

