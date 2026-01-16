LIVE TV
Home > India > BMC 2026: Check Full List of Winners and Losers in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation 2026

BMC 2026 results show a decisive Mahayuti victory led by BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde), ending Shiv Sena (UBT)’s control as the alliance secures a supermajority amid lower voter turnout.

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 16, 2026 12:32:11 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) 2026 election results that were declared on January 16, 2026, point to a victory for the Mahayuti coalition led by the BJP. The elections held on January 15 in all 227 wards recorded a voter turnout of 52.94%, which was lower than the previous 2017 elections, where the turnout was 55.53%. The counting was conducted at 23 centres under stringent CCTV surveillance, and it was evident that the BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) are the dominating players, thereby ending Shiv Sena (UBT)’s hold on the Mumbai Rs 74,400 crore municipal body.

Mahayuti’s Secure 100 Wards, Shiv Sena legs behind

The BJP managed to get more than 100 wards, while Shiv Sena was able to add quite a few more, resulting in a supermajority in the 236-seat house after the delimitation. Among the key victories of the BJP, there are those of Tejaswi Ghosalkar (Ward 2), Navnath Ban (135), Rohidas Lokhande (Ward 207), Ajay Patil (Ward 214), Neil Somaiya (Ward 107), Sudha Singh (Ward 69), and Umesh Rane (Ward 75).​

  • Ward 1 – Rekha Yadav, Shiv Sena
  • Ward 51 – Varsha Tembwalkar, Shiv Sena
  • Ward 163 – Shaila Lande, Shiv Sena
  • Ward 2 – Tejaswini Ghosalkar, BJP
  • Ward 214 – Ajit Patil, BJP
  • Ward 183 – Asha Kale, Congress
  • Ward 182 – Milind Vidya, Shiv Sena
  • Ward 135 – Navnath Ban, BJP

Shiv Sena (SHS) victory stories include Rekha Yadav (Ward 1), Rajul Patel (Ward 61), Ritesh Rai (Ward 86), and Rajesh Naik (Ward 89). The 68 unopposed wins of Mahayuti in the whole state, including 44 of the BJP, gave them a strong hold. The early leads reached up to 42 seats ahead.​

 

MVA’s Major Setbacks

Shiv Sena (UBT) faced the brunt of heavy casualties in the polls, with the likes of Megna Vishal Mane (Ward 60), Yogesh Gore (Ward 69), Sejal Dayanand Sawant (Ward 61), and Prasad Nagaokar (Ward 70) being the closest to the runner-up position. MNS’s Rupali Dalvi (Ward 84) and Chetan Belkar (Ward 85) could not get enough votes to win.​

 

The Congress party had a few rare victories, such as Asha Kale (Ward 183) and Gladys Shriyar (Ward 60), but it still lagged in other areas, Sheetal Mhatre (Ward 1), Prakash Yedge (Ward 69), and Imran Khalil Shaikh (Ward 75). The NCP(SP) and VBA parties occupied hardly any seats.​

First published on: Jan 16, 2026 12:32 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: BJP Mumbaibmc 2026 resultsbmc winners losers listbrihanmumbai municipal corporation electionmaharashtra local electionsMahayuti victorymumbai civic pollsshiv sena shinde factionshiv sena ubt defeatvoter turnout bmc

