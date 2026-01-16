BMC Election 2026: BJP Celebrates Major Gains as Maharashtra Civic Poll Trends Emerge

BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) not only celebrated but also greeted the announcement of the urban local body elections results with massive cheers. The first trends from the polling conducted in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other Maharashtra civic elections all pointed to the overwhelming victory of the Mahayuti alliance. The turnout in BMC’s 227 wards was 52.94%, which was the average across 29 municipal bodies where voting took place on Thursday. When the results started coming out, it was already clear that the BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde) had crossed the majority limit of 114 seats. The victory celebrations were acknowledged as a development mandate by the party leaders, and they started from the party offices in Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur.​

Mahayuti’s Dominant Leads

In more than 100 wards of BMC, BJP was the winning party, and Shiv Sena provided key victories such as those of Tejasvi Ghosalkar (Ward 2, BJP), the Congress crossover noted in trends (Ward 135, Navnath Ban), Rohidas Lokhande (Ward 207), and Ajay Patil (Ward 214). The victory of Asha Kale (Congress) in Ward 183 was among the very few opposition mentions in the suburban areas of Mahayuti dominance, like Worli and Bandra. The whole state also contributed to the winning team with 68 unopposed Mahayuti candidates, including 44 from the BJP, thus further empowering the winning team.

In Pune PMC, the BJP-led coalition won 42 seats, while the NCP won 14 seats, which indicated that the family rivalries were settled in favour of Ajit Pawar’s faction. Live updates showed Thane, Nagpur, and Bhiwandi also going in the BJP’s direction.

#WATCH | Delhi: Celebrations at the BJP Headquarters as the party leaders distribute sweets following Maharashtra civic body elections, which show BJP-Shiv Sena's Mahayuti leading.







Opposition’s Dismal Show

Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS-NCP(SP) was behind by a big margin, with the exit polls’ 58-68 seat projection disappearing against Mahayuti’s 131-151 forecast by Axis My India. Uddhav Thackeray’s faction admitted defeat early in the strongholds, while Congress-VBA got a little more than nothing. BJP’s Shaina NC praised EC’s supervision amidst polling controversies.​

Victory Parties Erupt

At the Mumbai headquarters, BJP workers, alongside the roar from the celebrations, started distributing sweets while the police allowed the fireworks and the chants of “Abki Baar BMC Hamara” to echo all over the place. Devendra Fadnavis attributed the trust of the voters in the promises made regarding the infrastructure, with an eye on the control of the Mayor’s post. Full results from 23 BMC counting centres under CCTV confirmed the tidal wave by afternoon.​

This triumph ends Shiv Sena’s BMC reign, reshaping Maharashtra’s Rs 74,400 crore civic giant.

