BMC Election 2026: Full Schedule, Voting Day & Time, Results Date

BMC Election 2026 is one of the major civic elections for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation of Mumbai, as it will elect 227 ward representatives after a long three-year gap from 2017. Voting will take place on Thursday, January 15, 2026, and the next day, the results will be announced, i.e. January 16, 2026. Hence, it involves more than 10 million voters at high political stakes.

BMC Election 2026: Full Schedule

The State Election Commission has announced the important dates; the nominations were opened on December 23, 2025, and the filing of nominations continued till December 30, scrutiny was done on December 31, and withdrawals were allowed up to January 2, 2026. The final lists of candidates and their symbols were revealed on January 3, and elections were conducted in a single phase in Mumbai and 20 other municipalities of Maharashtra. The Model Code of Conduct was implemented on December 15, 2025, which was a precautionary measure against malpractice until the results are declared.

BMC Election 2026: Voting Day & Time

The day of polling, January 15, 2026, is a public holiday when the polling stations will be opened to voters from 7:30 AM until 5:30 PM, with BSE and NSE stock market closure during that time. Out of the 1.03 crore voters entitled to vote (55 lakh males, 48 lakh females, 1,099 others), 114 seats are allocated for women, which include SC/ST/Backward Classes categories, thus making competition between Shiv Sena factions and collaborators even more intense.

BMC Election 2026: Results Day

Counting will commence on January 16, 2026, at 10 AM in the designated places with the expectation of having the results available by night to establish the new BMC administration. The richest civic body election is not only taking place but also it is under the microscope after the political changes in Maharashtra in 2022, when the voter turnout was robust, and the result announcement was quick.