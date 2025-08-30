LIVE TV
Home > India > BREAKING: 3 Dead, 2 Missing After A Cloudburst In Jammu & Kashmir’s Ramban

BREAKING: 3 Dead, 2 Missing After A Cloudburst In Jammu & Kashmir’s Ramban

At least three people were killed and two were reported missing after a cloudburst struck Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Saturday. Rescue teams have launched a search operation to trace the missing, as authorities monitor the situation in the disaster-hit region.

Cloudburst in J-K’s Ramban (Pic Credit: X)
Cloudburst in J-K’s Ramban (Pic Credit: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 30, 2025 08:39:50 IST

Three people lost their lives, and five people were injured after a sudden cloudburst slammed Ramban in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, August 30. Authorities kicked off search efforts right away, hoping to track down the missing. Two people have also been reported as missing. 

(This is BREAKING NEWS. More details are awaited.)

Tags: cloudburstjammu and kashmirlatest india newsRamban

BREAKING: 3 Dead, 2 Missing After A Cloudburst In Jammu & Kashmir’s Ramban

