Delhi BMW Accident: Ministry of Finance Employee Killed, Wife Injured As BMW Car Hits Motorcycle In Dhaula Kuan

Delhi BMW Accident: A BMW car met with an accident near the Metro pillar number 67 in Delhi’s Dhaula Kuan, killing a man and injuring his wife.

Eyewitnesses said that a woman was driving the car. After this, she and her husband took a taxi and took the injured to the nearby hospital.

In the accident, one person died and another sustained injury. The vehicles have been seized, and the spot was examined by the crime team.

The BMW overturned on the road after hitting a motorcycle. ANI reported that the FSL team has reached the spot. She and her husband also sustained injuries and were admitted to the Hospital.

Police said that the investigation is underway, and legal action is being taken. As reported, the deceased worked in the Ministry of Finance and was a resident of Hari Nagar. His wife is injured and is under treatment.

The accused are residents of Gurugram. Husband is said to be in business.

