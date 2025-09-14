Delhi BMW Accident: Ministry of Finance Employee Killed, Wife Injured As BMW Car Hits Motorcycle In Dhaula Kuan
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war
LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi BMW Accident: Ministry of Finance Employee Killed, Wife Injured As BMW Car Hits Motorcycle In Dhaula Kuan

Delhi BMW Accident: Ministry of Finance Employee Killed, Wife Injured As BMW Car Hits Motorcycle In Dhaula Kuan

Delhi BMW Accident: A BMW car met with an accident near the Metro pillar number 67 in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan, killing a man and injuring his wife.

Breaking: Ministry of Finance Employee Killed, Wife Injured As BMW Car Hits Motorcycle In Dhaula Kuan (Representative Image)
Breaking: Ministry of Finance Employee Killed, Wife Injured As BMW Car Hits Motorcycle In Dhaula Kuan (Representative Image)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Last updated: September 14, 2025 22:36:50 IST

Delhi BMW Accident: A BMW car met with an accident near the Metro pillar number 67 in Delhi’s Dhaula Kuan, killing a man and injuring his wife.

Eyewitnesses said that a woman was driving the car. After this, she and her husband took a taxi and took the injured to the nearby hospital.

In the accident, one person died and another sustained injury. The vehicles have been seized, and the spot was examined by the crime team.

The BMW overturned on the road after hitting a motorcycle. ANI reported that the FSL team has reached the spot. She and her husband also sustained injuries and were admitted to the Hospital.

Police said that the investigation is underway, and legal action is being taken. As reported, the deceased worked in the Ministry of Finance and was a resident of Hari Nagar. His wife is injured and is under treatment.

The accused are residents of Gurugram. Husband is said to be in business.

ALSO READ: PM Modi’s Northeast India Tour: What We Know About It

Tags: bmwDhaula Kuan BMW accident

RELATED News

Woman Empowerment: IndiGo Inducts Its First All-Woman Maintenance Technicians
"Filled with immense enthusiasm and affection": PM Narendra Modi shares visuals from "productive" Assam visit
Bihar Elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Attacks PM Modi’s Visit, Says His Visit Is For ‘Jumle ki Barish’ In State
PM Modi’s Northeast India Tour: What We Know About It
Uttarakhand CM Dhami approves financial sanctions worth over Rs 136 crore for various development projects

LATEST NEWS

MK Stalin, Rajinikanth felicitate maestro Ilaiyaraaja on completing 50 years in music industry, Kamal Haasan joins in
"Why should we play with them?…": Nana Patekar on Ind vs Pakistan clash
India to host 89th general meeting of International Electrotechnical Commission
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep's spin magic bundles Pakistan for 127; India to chase 128
Delhi BMW Accident: Ministry of Finance Employee Killed, Wife Injured As BMW Car Hits Motorcycle In Dhaula Kuan
Normalcy returns to Nepal post protests, traffic restored
"I found India a perfect match…": 'Shin Chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers' director Masakazu Hashimoto speaks on Indian connection
Benicio del Toro recalls his working experience with Leonardo DiCaprio after "admiring" him for "decades"
GST on 99% goods reduced to 5% slab, reforms to boost demand: Nirmala Sitharaman
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: ‘Blood Has Been Split’ Nana Patekar On India vs Pakistan Match
Delhi BMW Accident: Ministry of Finance Employee Killed, Wife Injured As BMW Car Hits Motorcycle In Dhaula Kuan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi BMW Accident: Ministry of Finance Employee Killed, Wife Injured As BMW Car Hits Motorcycle In Dhaula Kuan

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi BMW Accident: Ministry of Finance Employee Killed, Wife Injured As BMW Car Hits Motorcycle In Dhaula Kuan
Delhi BMW Accident: Ministry of Finance Employee Killed, Wife Injured As BMW Car Hits Motorcycle In Dhaula Kuan
Delhi BMW Accident: Ministry of Finance Employee Killed, Wife Injured As BMW Car Hits Motorcycle In Dhaula Kuan
Delhi BMW Accident: Ministry of Finance Employee Killed, Wife Injured As BMW Car Hits Motorcycle In Dhaula Kuan

QUICK LINKS