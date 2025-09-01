Breaking: Official Residence Vacated By The Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has vacated his official residence. After vacating the official residence, he had shifted to a farmhouse of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief Abhay Singh Chautala in South Delhi’s Chattarpur Enclave as reported in The Indian Express. Mr Dhankhar, 74, has not been much visible in the public eye since he had submitted his resignation on July 21. Quoting a source, The Indian Express mentioned, “For the past month, he has been walking (inside the V-P’s official residence) and meeting his relatives and old friends at his residence. Today he came out to visit a doctor,” indicating this was his first outing since he stepped down as V-P.

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Applies for a pension

The former Vice-President India Jagdeep Dhankhar has applied for a pension as a former legislator in Rajasthan, said by the officials. As a Congress MLA, Mr Dhankhar had represented the Kishangarh Assembly constituency from 1993 to 1998. Mr Dhankhar received a pension as a former legislator until July 2019. The pension, however, was discontinued after he became the governor of West Bengal. For a former MLA in Rajasthan, the pension starts at Rs 35,000 per month for a single term. The pension then starts increasing with additional terms and age as reported in the PTI.

On which date the former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar submitted his resignation

Jagdeep Dhankhar has resigned from the Vice President of India position on July 21, 2025. Medical advice and health reasons were cited by him as the reasons for his resignation. After winning the Vice-Presidential election, Mr Dhankhar had assumed the Vice President office in August 2022. On July 21, he had sent his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu and invoked Article 67(a) of the Indian Constitution. This article has provision for the resignation of the Vice President.

