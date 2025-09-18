The Burj Khalifa, one of the world’s most iconic landmarks, has often Being used to honor individuals who have made a significant global impact. Over the years, several prominent Indians from various fields, including politics, sports, cinema, and social reform, have been celebrated with stunning displays on its towering facade. These dazzling illuminations not only recognize their achievements, but also reflect India’s growing influence and presence on the world stage, creating movements of immense pride for millions worldwide.

Narendra Modi

Modi’s birthday, the iconic Burj Khalifa lit up with his image and special images. This was done to honor his contribution as a global leader and his impact on India’s development. The grand display was witnessed by thousands, showcasing India’s growing influence on the world stage.

Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan’s image illuminated the Burj Khalifa during the release celebration of his blockbuster movie Pathaan. The event created a massive buzz globally, reflecting his immense popularity and the love he receives from international fans.

Virat Kohli

During the cricketer’s birthday celebration, the Burj Khalifa showcased Virat Kohli’s journey and achievements in the world of cricket. The tribute highlighted his remarkable career milestones and global admiration, making it a proud moment for Indian sports enthusiasts.

Mahindra Singh Dhoni

On MS Dhoni’s birthday, his image and highlights from his cricketing career was projected on Burj Khalifa. It celebrated his leadership and legendary contribution to Indian cricket, symbolizing his global fan following.

Sushant Singh Rajput

On the late actor’s birth anniversary, a special tribute was displayed on Burt Khalifa. This heartfelt gesture honored his talent, inspiring journey, and the emotional connections he continues to share with millions of fans worldwide.

Mahatma Gandhi

On Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, the Burj Khalifa paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi by lighting up his portrait and quotes. The display promoted his message of peace, non-violence, and unity to global audience, emphasizing his enduring legacy.