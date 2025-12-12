LIVE TV
Home > India > Bus Carrying 35 Passengers Falls Into Gorge In Andhra Pradesh; 10 Feared Dead

Private Bus Falls Into AP Gorge, 10 Feared Dead (Photo: NewsX)
Private Bus Falls Into AP Gorge, 10 Feared Dead (Photo: NewsX)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: December 12, 2025 08:08:02 IST

A private bus carrying around 35 passengers fell into a gorge in Andhra Pradesh, leaving at least 10 people feared dead.

(This is a breaking news story…more details are awaited.)

First published on: Dec 12, 2025 7:55 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: Andhra PradeshAndhra Pradesh bus accidentAndhra Pradesh newsbus-accidenthome-hero-pos-1

