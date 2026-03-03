LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security crude oil air superiority Boisar MIDC gas leak news Air India Express Muscat flights al nassr latest world news Bombay High Court Ayatollah Arafi Dead Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security crude oil air superiority Boisar MIDC gas leak news Air India Express Muscat flights al nassr latest world news Bombay High Court Ayatollah Arafi Dead Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security crude oil air superiority Boisar MIDC gas leak news Air India Express Muscat flights al nassr latest world news Bombay High Court Ayatollah Arafi Dead Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security crude oil air superiority Boisar MIDC gas leak news Air India Express Muscat flights al nassr latest world news Bombay High Court Ayatollah Arafi Dead
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security crude oil air superiority Boisar MIDC gas leak news Air India Express Muscat flights al nassr latest world news Bombay High Court Ayatollah Arafi Dead Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security crude oil air superiority Boisar MIDC gas leak news Air India Express Muscat flights al nassr latest world news Bombay High Court Ayatollah Arafi Dead Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security crude oil air superiority Boisar MIDC gas leak news Air India Express Muscat flights al nassr latest world news Bombay High Court Ayatollah Arafi Dead Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security crude oil air superiority Boisar MIDC gas leak news Air India Express Muscat flights al nassr latest world news Bombay High Court Ayatollah Arafi Dead
LIVE TV
Home > India > Chandra Grahan 2026: When Will Lunar Eclipse Begin Today In India? Check Time, State-Wise Visibility, Sutak Timings And How To Watch Blood Moon Safely

Chandra Grahan 2026: When Will Lunar Eclipse Begin Today In India? Check Time, State-Wise Visibility, Sutak Timings And How To Watch Blood Moon Safely

India witnesses 2026’s first total lunar eclipse on March 3 during Holi. The rare Blood Moon on Phalguna Purnima appears as a “Grastodaya” eclipse, with Northeast states seeing totality at moonrise. Sutak began at 6:23 AM and ends at 6:47 PM. Safe to watch without protective gear.

Chandra Grahan 2026
Chandra Grahan 2026

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 3, 2026 08:32:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Chandra Grahan 2026: When Will Lunar Eclipse Begin Today In India? Check Time, State-Wise Visibility, Sutak Timings And How To Watch Blood Moon Safely

The first total lunar eclipse of the year occurs today on March 3 2026 and India will experience this event as a rare celestial event that happens during Holi festivities.

The lunar event known as a “Blood Moon” occurs because the Moon turns reddish when it moves through Earth’s shadow, but this event becomes special because it happens on Phalguna Purnima.

The eclipse starts in the afternoon with its penumbral phase, which will show most of India a “Grastodaya” eclipse because the Moon rises into Earth’s shadow. The timing of moonrise becomes essential for skywatchers who observe different states.

You Might Be Interested In

State-Wise Visibility and Regional Timings

The visibility of the Chandra Grahan depends heavily on your geographical location within the country. Residents of Northeast India, including Assam through Guwahati, Arunachal Pradesh through Itanagar, and Meghalaya through Shillong, will experience the most excellent eclipse show because they will see the Moon rise during the total eclipse between 5:30 PM and 5:45 PM.

The Moon will show itself as a deep crimson orb that rises above the horizon in these locations. The Moon rises in western and northern Indian cities such as Mumbai and Delhi and Ahmedabad between 6:20 PM and 6:35 PM.

The viewers in these areas will see the last partial parts of the eclipse for only 15 to 20 minutes before the lunar disk reaches its complete brightness.

Sutak Timings and Observational Safety

The Sutak period, which follows traditional beliefs about lunar eclipses, started today at 6:23 AM and will finish when the eclipse ends at 6:47 PM. The period requires people to stop their religious activities which include eating and drinking.

People can safely watch lunar eclipses without protective gear, while solar eclipses require special equipment for safe viewing. People can watch lunar eclipses with their eyes because the moon will not block all light during the event.

The Blood Moon appears best when you choose a high location that lets you see the eastern sky at the time that follows sunset. The observer needs only basic binoculars to see how colors shift from copper to dusty grey during the shadow’s movement.

Also Read: Chandra Grahan 2026: Can You Watch The ‘Blood Moon’ On March 3? Here’s The Full City-Wise Lunar Eclipse Visibility List

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 8:32 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Blood Moon IndiaChandra Grahan 2026Holi Eclipselunar eclipse March 3

RELATED News

Who Is Bindu Alias Urmila? TV Actor Who Brutally Killed Her Live-In Partner With Lover’s Help In Chilling Bengaluru Love Triangle Case

Bengaluru Shocker: Man Stabbed To Death By Live-In Partner, Her Lover; ‘Forced To Take Viagra, Left Naked’ Allege Police

Viral Video: Woman At Delhi Protest Vows To ‘Fight For Iran’ If PM Modi Permits, Internet Roasts Her ‘You Can’t Even Go Shopping Without Your Husband’s Permission’

‘Could Stir Communal Tension’: Centre’s High Alert For States Amid US-Israel War Against Iran; Asks Them To Identify ‘Pro-Iran Radical Preachers’

‘Vo Israel Ko Bomb Deke Aaye’: Viral Video Of Children Blaming PM Modi For ‘Rahbar’ Khamenei’s Death Sparks Outrage; ‘Who’s Radicalising Them,’ People Ask

LATEST NEWS

Putin’s Top Ally Issues Chilling World War 3 Warning, Says Iran Will Get Nuclear Weapons, ‘Trump Made A Grave Mistake By Killing Khamenei’

US Embassy In Riyadh Attacked, Hit By Iranian Drones, Fire Erupts After Massive Blast, Trump Warns Retaliation, ‘You’ll Find Out Soon’ | WATCH

US Targets Iran’s Missile and Naval Threats as Tehran Retaliates, Rubio Confirms ‘Mission is to Destroy Their Ballistic Missile Capabilities,’ Escalating Middle East Tensions

From Plush Toy to Piggyback Rides: Punch the Monkey Becomes a Star, Waves Goodbye as He Finds Real Friends at Ichikawa Zoo

Fresh Israeli Airstrikes Hit Tehran As Strait Of Hormuz Under Spotlight: Iran Threatens, IDF Issues Urgent Evacuation Warning; All Pushing Oil Prices Higher

Wall Street Wobbles, Dow Jones Slumps As Middle East Tensions Push Investors on Edge; Safe-Havens Soar, Crude Rockets, All This Amid Dip Buying And Recovery Hopes

Qatar Emiri Air Force Shuts Down Two Iranian Su-24 Jets: How Is This A Turning Point? Drone Strikes Disrupt LNG And US, Israel Maintain Air Supremacy

Qatar LNG Shutdown Sparks Energy Shock: Gas Prices Soar 50% Amid US–Israel–Iran War, Global Markets Scramble as World’s Largest Export Plant Halts

Airspace Restrictions: 87 SpiceJet Flights Cancelled As West Asia Airspace Crunch Grounds India–UAE Routes And Ripples Across Carriers: Source

Middle East Flight Crisis: IndiGo Plans Special Relief Flights From Jeddah As 357 Services Cancelled; Airlines Resume Limited Operations- Here’s What You Need To Know

Chandra Grahan 2026: When Will Lunar Eclipse Begin Today In India? Check Time, State-Wise Visibility, Sutak Timings And How To Watch Blood Moon Safely

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Chandra Grahan 2026: When Will Lunar Eclipse Begin Today In India? Check Time, State-Wise Visibility, Sutak Timings And How To Watch Blood Moon Safely

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Chandra Grahan 2026: When Will Lunar Eclipse Begin Today In India? Check Time, State-Wise Visibility, Sutak Timings And How To Watch Blood Moon Safely
Chandra Grahan 2026: When Will Lunar Eclipse Begin Today In India? Check Time, State-Wise Visibility, Sutak Timings And How To Watch Blood Moon Safely
Chandra Grahan 2026: When Will Lunar Eclipse Begin Today In India? Check Time, State-Wise Visibility, Sutak Timings And How To Watch Blood Moon Safely
Chandra Grahan 2026: When Will Lunar Eclipse Begin Today In India? Check Time, State-Wise Visibility, Sutak Timings And How To Watch Blood Moon Safely

QUICK LINKS