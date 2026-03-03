Chandra Grahan 2026: When Will Lunar Eclipse Begin Today In India? Check Time, State-Wise Visibility, Sutak Timings And How To Watch Blood Moon Safely

The first total lunar eclipse of the year occurs today on March 3 2026 and India will experience this event as a rare celestial event that happens during Holi festivities.

The lunar event known as a “Blood Moon” occurs because the Moon turns reddish when it moves through Earth’s shadow, but this event becomes special because it happens on Phalguna Purnima.

The eclipse starts in the afternoon with its penumbral phase, which will show most of India a “Grastodaya” eclipse because the Moon rises into Earth’s shadow. The timing of moonrise becomes essential for skywatchers who observe different states.

State-Wise Visibility and Regional Timings

The visibility of the Chandra Grahan depends heavily on your geographical location within the country. Residents of Northeast India, including Assam through Guwahati, Arunachal Pradesh through Itanagar, and Meghalaya through Shillong, will experience the most excellent eclipse show because they will see the Moon rise during the total eclipse between 5:30 PM and 5:45 PM.

The Moon will show itself as a deep crimson orb that rises above the horizon in these locations. The Moon rises in western and northern Indian cities such as Mumbai and Delhi and Ahmedabad between 6:20 PM and 6:35 PM.

The viewers in these areas will see the last partial parts of the eclipse for only 15 to 20 minutes before the lunar disk reaches its complete brightness.

Sutak Timings and Observational Safety

The Sutak period, which follows traditional beliefs about lunar eclipses, started today at 6:23 AM and will finish when the eclipse ends at 6:47 PM. The period requires people to stop their religious activities which include eating and drinking.

People can safely watch lunar eclipses without protective gear, while solar eclipses require special equipment for safe viewing. People can watch lunar eclipses with their eyes because the moon will not block all light during the event.

The Blood Moon appears best when you choose a high location that lets you see the eastern sky at the time that follows sunset. The observer needs only basic binoculars to see how colors shift from copper to dusty grey during the shadow’s movement.

