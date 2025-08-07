Chandrababu Fueling Chaos in Pulivendula to Retain Power: Ambati Rambabu

Former Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Guntur district president Ambati Rambabu launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of engineering unrest in Pulivendula to influence the upcoming ZPTC by-election. Speaking from the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, Rambabu alleged that Naidu, fearing defeat, was resorting to undemocratic practices, including misuse of police machinery and filing false cases against YSRCP leaders.

He claimed the 14-month-old TDP-led coalition government has lost the public’s confidence and is now dependent on “goonda politics” to silence dissent. Citing recent violent incidents, Rambabu pointed to the attacks on MLC Ramesh Yadav and YSRCP leader Velpula Ramu, alleging that in Ramu’s case, even though miscreants tried to set his car ablaze, it was the victim who was booked under the SC/ST Atrocities Act—allegedly under political pressure.

“Naidu is terrified of losing Pulivendula. That fear is driving him to misuse police powers, harass voters, and intimidate our leaders,” Rambabu said, warning officials of serious consequences if they cross legal and ethical boundaries.

Highlighting the YSRCP’s stronghold, Rambabu cited the party’s recent success in the Visakhapatnam Greater Municipal Corporation Standing Committee election, where the party secured 50 votes despite the TDP poaching 27 corporators. He said this was a clear indication of the public’s unwavering support for YSRCP.

The senior leader also took aim at Kurnool DIG Koya Praveen, accusing him of forsaking his duty to uphold law and order in favor of political loyalty. “Khaki uniforms must serve justice—not Naidu’s political interests,” he stated.

Turning to Chandrababu Naidu’s recent trip to Singapore with his son Nara Lokesh, Rambabu alleged the visit was a cover for transferring illicit wealth abroad. “Singapore’s parliament has already clarified there is no official collaboration with Andhra Pradesh. Naidu’s 58 foreign trips have yielded zero investments—only deceit,” he said.

Rambabu further attacked the TDP’s liquor policy, calling it exploitative and corrupt, in contrast to the YSRCP’s commitment to reducing liquor consumption. He also criticized the CM’s much-hyped free bus travel scheme for women, calling it a diluted promise limited to only 6,000 buses—far short of what was promised during the elections.

