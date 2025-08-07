LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > India > Chandrababu Fueling Chaos in Pulivendula to Retain Power: Ambati Rambabu

Chandrababu Fueling Chaos in Pulivendula to Retain Power: Ambati Rambabu

YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu accused CM Chandrababu Naidu of inciting unrest in Pulivendula to sway the ZPTC bypoll. He alleged misuse of police, false cases, and foreign trips to hide illicit wealth. Rambabu slammed TDP’s liquor policy and called Naidu’s women’s bus scheme a broken promise.

Ambati Rambabu accused Naidu of misusing police powers and harassing voters
Ambati Rambabu accused Naidu of misusing police powers and harassing voters

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Edited By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Published: August 7, 2025 18:08:00 IST

Former Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Guntur district president Ambati Rambabu launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of engineering unrest in Pulivendula to influence the upcoming ZPTC by-election. Speaking from the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, Rambabu alleged that Naidu, fearing defeat, was resorting to undemocratic practices, including misuse of police machinery and filing false cases against YSRCP leaders.

He claimed the 14-month-old TDP-led coalition government has lost the public’s confidence and is now dependent on “goonda politics” to silence dissent. Citing recent violent incidents, Rambabu pointed to the attacks on MLC Ramesh Yadav and YSRCP leader Velpula Ramu, alleging that in Ramu’s case, even though miscreants tried to set his car ablaze, it was the victim who was booked under the SC/ST Atrocities Act—allegedly under political pressure.

“Naidu is terrified of losing Pulivendula. That fear is driving him to misuse police powers, harass voters, and intimidate our leaders,” Rambabu said, warning officials of serious consequences if they cross legal and ethical boundaries.

Highlighting the YSRCP’s stronghold, Rambabu cited the party’s recent success in the Visakhapatnam Greater Municipal Corporation Standing Committee election, where the party secured 50 votes despite the TDP poaching 27 corporators. He said this was a clear indication of the public’s unwavering support for YSRCP.

The senior leader also took aim at Kurnool DIG Koya Praveen, accusing him of forsaking his duty to uphold law and order in favor of political loyalty. “Khaki uniforms must serve justice—not Naidu’s political interests,” he stated.

Turning to Chandrababu Naidu’s recent trip to Singapore with his son Nara Lokesh, Rambabu alleged the visit was a cover for transferring illicit wealth abroad. “Singapore’s parliament has already clarified there is no official collaboration with Andhra Pradesh. Naidu’s 58 foreign trips have yielded zero investments—only deceit,” he said.

Rambabu further attacked the TDP’s liquor policy, calling it exploitative and corrupt, in contrast to the YSRCP’s commitment to reducing liquor consumption. He also criticized the CM’s much-hyped free bus travel scheme for women, calling it a diluted promise limited to only 6,000 buses—far short of what was promised during the elections.

Also Read:  Kharge Slams Modi Govt As ‘Clueless’ Over Trump’s Tariffs, Says ‘Can’t Blame this on 70 Years of Congress

Tags: Chandrababu Naidu

RELATED News

Rahul Gandhi Issues Big Statement After ‘Vote Theft’ Claim, Says ‘Let The Nation’s Culprits Hear This…’
Who Is Manipur’s Adaso Kapesa? First Woman Officer In Special Protection Group (SPG), Who Made History Guarding PM Modi In UK
Breaking: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Killed In Delhi Over Parking Dispute Near Delhi’s Nizamuddin
IAF Airlifts 18 CRPF Jawans To Hospital After Their Bus Skidded Off Road, Three Killed
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami Donates His One Month’s Salary For Relief Work After Cloudburst

LATEST NEWS

The Truth About Becky Lynch, John Cena And Nikki Bella’s Secret Feud Revealed!
Banwari Paswan
Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café Targeted Again Amid Gang Threats Over Salman Khan Invitation
8 Years Of Pain, 1 Moment Of Glory: Will Natalya Finally Win WWE’s Top Prize?
NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood
Bansidhar Singh
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Sparks Fly Between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Viral Clip – Watch What Everyone’s Talking About
Bandana Singh
Bandana Devi
Chandrababu Fueling Chaos in Pulivendula to Retain Power: Ambati Rambabu

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Chandrababu Fueling Chaos in Pulivendula to Retain Power: Ambati Rambabu

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Chandrababu Fueling Chaos in Pulivendula to Retain Power: Ambati Rambabu
Chandrababu Fueling Chaos in Pulivendula to Retain Power: Ambati Rambabu
Chandrababu Fueling Chaos in Pulivendula to Retain Power: Ambati Rambabu
Chandrababu Fueling Chaos in Pulivendula to Retain Power: Ambati Rambabu

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?