Chennai Rain Latest Update: Will Schools Remain Closed Today On 20th November?

The heavy rains in Tamil Nadu have caused the safety of students to be questioned. Consequently, the authorities are monitoring the situation very closely. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the state and the weather department has cautioned about light to moderate rainfall with a few thunderstorm activities in the region which includes Chennai. Earlier forecasts had predicted very heavy downpours but now the predictions have become a bit milder. Still, the alert remains in effect.

Chennai Rain Latest Update: Will Schools Remain Closed Today?

Some schools in the districts, anticipating bad weather and recalling past incidents of flooding, have declared that they will not be operational. For instance, the districts of Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu have temporarily closed schools. These closures are precautionary measures meant to prevent students from being endangered by commuting and also to minimize the danger of accidents caused by waterlogging on school premises.

Still, with Chennai the situation is not very clear yet. According to the local government’s most recent reports, no official holiday for November 20, 2025, has been announced even though there is still rain. It is advised that parents stay updated via their children’s schools. The education department has also instructed schools to take precautions like inspecting roofs, strengthening water-damaged walls, and draining water from the premises so that students are safe from the monsoons on their way to and from school.

