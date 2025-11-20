LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Nitish Kumar ashes 2025 live india hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq china Aishwarya rai Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates Nitish Kumar ashes 2025 live india hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq china Aishwarya rai Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates Nitish Kumar ashes 2025 live india hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq china Aishwarya rai Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates Nitish Kumar ashes 2025 live india hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq china Aishwarya rai Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Nitish Kumar ashes 2025 live india hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq china Aishwarya rai Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates Nitish Kumar ashes 2025 live india hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq china Aishwarya rai Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates Nitish Kumar ashes 2025 live india hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq china Aishwarya rai Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates Nitish Kumar ashes 2025 live india hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq china Aishwarya rai Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates
LIVE TV
Home > India > Chennai Rain Latest Update: Will Schools Remain Closed Today On 20th November?

Chennai Rain Latest Update: Will Schools Remain Closed Today On 20th November?

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the state and the weather department has cautioned about light to moderate rainfall with a few thunderstorm activities in the region which includes Chennai.

Chennai Rain Latest Update: Will Schools Remain Closed Today?
Chennai Rain Latest Update: Will Schools Remain Closed Today?

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 20, 2025 05:59:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Chennai Rain Latest Update: Will Schools Remain Closed Today On 20th November?

The heavy rains in Tamil Nadu have caused the safety of students to be questioned. Consequently, the authorities are monitoring the situation very closely. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the state and the weather department has cautioned about light to moderate rainfall with a few thunderstorm activities in the region which includes Chennai. Earlier forecasts had predicted very heavy downpours but now the predictions have become a bit milder. Still, the alert remains in effect.

Chennai Rain Latest Update: Will Schools Remain Closed Today?

Some schools in the districts, anticipating bad weather and recalling past incidents of flooding, have declared that they will not be operational. For instance, the districts of Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu have temporarily closed schools. These closures are precautionary measures meant to prevent students from being endangered by commuting and also to minimize the danger of accidents caused by waterlogging on school premises.

Chennai Rain Latest Update: Will Schools Remain Closed Today?

Still, with Chennai the situation is not very clear yet. According to the local government’s most recent reports, no official holiday for November 20, 2025, has been announced even though there is still rain. It is advised that parents stay updated via their children’s schools. The education department has also instructed schools to take precautions like inspecting roofs, strengthening water-damaged walls, and draining water from the premises so that students are safe from the monsoons on their way to and from school.

Also Read: Why Ajit Doval Met Bangladesh’s NSA In Delhi Amid Sheikh Hasina Extradition Efforts

First published on: Nov 20, 2025 5:59 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: are schools open todayare schools open today chennaiChennai Rain Latest UpdateChennai schoolschennai schools open or notchennai schools open or not todayschool holiday chennai

RELATED News

Why Ajit Doval Met Bangladesh’s NSA In Delhi Amid Sheikh Hasina Extradition Efforts

Orry, Popular Social Media Personality, Summoned By Mumbai Police In Rs 252 Cr Drugs Case

Parliament’s Winter Session To Test India Bloc Amid Bihar Loss, Upcoming State Polls

Hapur Horror: Boy Lures Father With Fake Suicide Call, Then Shoots Him Dead With Friends’ Help, Reason For Murder Will Shock You

How Nitish Kumar Managed To Retain The CM Post For The 10th Time Now? Set To Take Oath Tomorrow At THIS Time

LATEST NEWS

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Stabs Class 12 Student After She Rejects His Proposal

The Ashes 2025: Check Full Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming In India

The Family Man Season 3 OTT: Check Release Date, Streaming App, Full Cast List Of Manoj Bajpayee’s Hit Series

Who is Akanksha Chamola, Wife Of Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Gaurav Khanna? Everything You Need To Know

US Border Agents Arrest Indian Man Attempting To Slip Into Canada, Turns Out He Is Facing..

Nitish Kumar’s Bihar Cabinet Oath Taking Ceremony Today: Who Will Be The Deputy Chief Minister?

Bengaluru High Tech Heist: Fake Income Tax Team Executes ₹7 Crore ATM Van Robbery, Read To Know What Happened Next

‘Please Donate My Organs’ Delhi Schoolboy Dies By Suicide, Leaves Behind Note

Post Of Speaker, Key Portfolios-Why All Ministers Of NDA Wont Take Oath On Thursday

Orry Summoned By Mumbai Police, Is His Name Linked To Dawood Ibrahim?

Chennai Rain Latest Update: Will Schools Remain Closed Today On 20th November?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Chennai Rain Latest Update: Will Schools Remain Closed Today On 20th November?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Chennai Rain Latest Update: Will Schools Remain Closed Today On 20th November?
Chennai Rain Latest Update: Will Schools Remain Closed Today On 20th November?
Chennai Rain Latest Update: Will Schools Remain Closed Today On 20th November?
Chennai Rain Latest Update: Will Schools Remain Closed Today On 20th November?

QUICK LINKS