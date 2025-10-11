CJI BR Gavai: Nation’s Awakening Incomplete If Any Girl Lives In Fear Or Is Denied The Chance To Dream

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Saturday underscored that the moral strength of a nation lies in how it treats its most vulnerable citizens — particularly its daughters.

CJI said that the nation’s awakening remains incomplete ‘so long as any girl lives in fear or is denied the chance to dream.’

He was speaking at the National Annual Stakeholders Consultation on ‘Safeguarding the Girl Child: Towards a Safer and Enabling Environment for Her in India’, organised under the aegis of the Supreme Court’s Juvenile Justice Committee in association with UNICEF India.

CJI Gavai said that consultations like these reflect the ‘nation’s conscience’ and reaffirm its moral and constitutional commitment to every child.

He asked: ‘Can safety exist where dignity is denied, voices silenced, or dreams constrained by circumstance?’

CJI urged the judiciary, executive, and society to turn protection into genuine empowerment.

CJI cited Article 15(3), which empowers the State to make special provisions for women and children, and said that protecting and empowering the girl child is central to India’s transformative constitutional vision.

CJI said: ‘When our laws, policies, and institutions enable girls to learn without fear and dream without limitation, we uphold the very promise of our Republic.’

He also warned against new-age threats in the digital era — from cyberbullying and deepfake abuse to online exploitation.

Acknowledging the leadership of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice JB Pardiwala, the CJI praised UNICEF India’s partnership in advancing child welfare.

Speaking at the event, Justice BV Nagarathna, Chairperson of Juvenile

Justice Committee emphasised on the need to expand trauma-informed and child-sensitive procedures in courts and police stations during inquiries and court proceedings.

Justice JB Pardiwala, SC Judge and member of the Juvenile Justice Committee, launched the handbook on Child Rights and the Law during the opening session of the National Annual event.

