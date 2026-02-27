CJI Surya Kant’s ‘Allahabad Mein Bhang Ka Nasha’ Quip In Court While Posting Case After Holi Sparks Laughter, Triggers Social Media Storm, ‘Eek Hafta Toh Lag Jayega Nasha Utarne Mein’

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant drew mixed reactions online after a light-hearted remark made in open court while fixing a hearing date in Suresh Devi vs High Court of Judicature at Allahabad surfaced ahead of Holi.

While scheduling a matter from the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, Chief Justice Kant suggested that the case be listed after the Holi break, and then extended it by an additional week.

In a humorous aside in Hindi, he said, “List it after Holi break. No no… list after that week also… Allahabad hai bhai… ek hafta toh lag jayega bhang ka nasha utarne mein.”

(“It’s Allahabad, brother… it will take at least a week for the effect of bhang to wear off.”)

The comment was made while correcting the date and was not part of any judicial order. Footage of the exchange, shared by legal news platform Bar and Bench ahead of Holi on March 3, 2026, showed courtroom laughter and cheers in response to the Chief Justice’s quip.

Holi and Bhang in Uttar Pradesh

Bhang, a cannabis-based preparation, is traditionally consumed during Holi celebrations and remains legal in Uttar Pradesh during the festival period.

This year, Holi will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, while Holika Dahan falls on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. The festival of colours is observed on Phalguna Purnima, the full moon night of the Hindu month of Phalguna.

However, according to Drik Panchang, a total lunar eclipse is scheduled to occur on the evening of March 3, directly affecting the religious calendar.

CJI Surya Kant Bhang Quip: Divided Reactions on Social Media

The remark triggered a wave of responses on X (formerly Twitter), reflecting sharply divided opinions.

One user, Radio Bakshi, wrote, “Thank God. We finally have a Chief Justice who sees reasons I pray he is followed by atleast 10 such CJI’s We will have a balanced legal system.”

Another user, @anushilansamiti, criticised the comment, “How is it that judges can have such loose tongue when acting holier than thou? That lawyer who said ‘this nation is burning against the judiciary’ is so damn right. Unaccountable, undemocratic structures are bound to become irrelevant.”

Advocate M, also posting on X, pointed out a legal detail, “Trivia: Under NDPS Act, 1985 – consumption of ‘Bhang’ is not made illegal.”

Meanwhile, another X user Pratyush Singh offered praise for the Chief Justice’s demeanour.

“He is undoubtedly the most based judge, forget CJI. He got a sense of humour that is much required in a serious and stressful profession like ours.😂”

