CJI to Review Stray Dog Matter After Petitioner Cites 2024 SC Ruling

Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai has assured that he will review the ongoing legal dispute surrounding the management of stray dogs in the Delhi-NCR region, following concerns raised about contradictory Supreme Court orders.

On August 11, a bench comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan issued an extensive directive, ordering the removal of all stray dogs from public spaces across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad. Authorities were instructed to establish shelters housing at least 5,000 dogs within six to eight weeks, banning release back onto streets, and warning of legal aftermath for any obstacle.

However, during an urgent mention before the CJI, counsel Nanita Sharma highlighted a May 2024 order by a bench led by Justice J.K. Maheshwari, which underlined compassion and adherence to the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, urging sterilisation, vaccination, and continued release, while excepting indiscriminate killing or relocation.

Responding to the plea, CJI Gavai acknowledged the conflicting directives and pledged, “I will look into it.”

The court’s removal orders have ignited widespread criticism. Animal welfare organizations warn of overcrowded shelters and logistical collapse. Protests erupted in Delhi, with activists detained, while political figures such as Rahul Gandhi and TMC MP Saket Gokhale denounced the move as inhumane. Celebrities like John Abraham have also appealed for a more humane, consultative approach.

As India challenges this conflict between public safety and animal welfare with stray dog bites and rabies posing serious health risks the CJI’s review may offer a path toward legal clarity that respects both constitutional values and humane treatment.

