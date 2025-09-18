Matrushri Heeraba Sarovar Opens In Siddhpur On Pm Modi’s 75th Birthday

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the newly constructed ‘Matrushri Heeraba Sarovar’ in Siddhpur, Patan district, on September 17, 2025. The sarovar has been named in honor of PM Modi’s later mother, Heeraben Modi, reflecting her contribution and values that inspired the Prime Minister’s life.

The event was marked by a grand celebration with several dignitaries, local leaders, and residents participating. The inauguration took place as part of a series of activities organized across the state to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday. CM Bhupendra Patel emphasizes the importance of water conservation and sustainable development while dedicating the Sarovar to the public. He highlighted that this initiative would not only serve as a reservoir but also play a vital role in improving irrigation facilities and providing clean water to nearby villages.

Symbol Of Gratitude to PM Modi’s Legacy

During his address, the Chief Minister praised PM Modi’s visionary leadership and his lifelong dedication to public service. By naming the Sarovar after Heeraben Modi, the state aims to honor the values of simplicity, discipline, and compassion that she instilled in her son. The initiative also serves as a reminder of PM Modi’s consistent efforts to strengthen rural infrastructure and support environmental sustainability.

A Boost To Siddhpur’s Development

The Sarovar is expected to significantly benefit the local community by boosting agriculture activities and ensuring a stable water supply. It will also act as a resource for groundwater recharge, which is crucial in drought prone regions like parts of the Patan region. Officials stated that the project is a part of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan aligning with PM Modi’s National vision for water conservation and management.

The inauguration event featured cultural performances and speeches that highlighted the government ongoing development projects in the region. Farmers and local citizens expressed their gratitude stating that the Sarovar would address long standing water scarcity issues while opening new opportunities for sustainable growth.

A Day Of Statewide Celebrations

Across Gujarat, PM Modi 75th birthday was celebrated with the tree plantation drives, health camps, cleanliness initiatives, and distribution of welfare benefits. These activities aimed to reflect the Prime Minister’s dedication to environmental care, public health, and inclusive development.

CM Bhupendra Patel concluded his speech by reforming the state government’s commitment to furthering PM Modi’s vision of a self reliant India. The “Matrushri Heeraba Sarovar” standa as a lasting tribute to both Heeraben Modi’s memory and PM Modi’s unwavering service to the nation.