Home > India > CM Vishnu Deo Sai steps in to ensure safe return of Chhattisgarh tourists stranded in Nepal

CM Vishnu Deo Sai steps in to ensure safe return of Chhattisgarh tourists stranded in Nepal

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 11, 2025 05:42:03 IST

CM Vishnu Deo Sai steps in to ensure safe return of Chhattisgarh tourists stranded in Nepal

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India] September 11 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai assured that the state government is taking swift action to ensure the safe return of tourists from the state who are currently stranded in Nepal amid the ongoing violent protest.

He added that the state administration is working in close coordination with officials of the Government of India to facilitate the safe evacuation of its citizens.

In a post on X, he wrote, “I have received information that some tourists from Chhattisgarh are currently in Nepal. Prioritising their safety above all, I have directed the concerned authorities to take immediate necessary steps, and efforts are being made in collaboration with the officials of the Government of India to ensure their safe return. In this challenging time, our government is fully committed to assisting every citizen.”

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to the Maharashtra tourists stranded in Nepal and assured them of all possible assistance to ensure their safe return.

According to officials, nearly 150 tourists from Maharashtra have been left stranded in Nepal due to ongoing violent protests led by Gen Z.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also assured the tourists stuck in Nepal that the state government is monitoring the situation and arrangements will be made to bring them back soon.

“I take the issue regarding the tourists stuck in Nepal seriously. I want to tell them to wait for a while till the situation becomes normal. We are monitoring the situation closely and will bring all of you back soon,” Banerjee said.

Notably, the death toll in the September 8 protest led by Gen-Z in Nepal has risen to 30, the Ministry of Health and Population announced on Wednesday evening.

Issuing a release, the Health Ministry stated that 1,033 injuries have been recorded nationwide, out of which 713 injured individuals have already been discharged, while 55 were referred to other facilities for further treatment.

Another 253 patients remain newly admitted. The Civil Service Hospital in Kathmandu is currently handling the largest caseload, treating 436 people. The National Trauma Centre is caring for 161 patients, and Everest Hospital is treating 109.

In all, 28 hospitals across the country are providing care to those affected, the ministry added. The protest under the banner of Gen-Z Nepal saw a spree of shooting by security forces as they tried to break into the parliament. Police indiscriminately fired upon protesters with live rounds, followed by tear gas. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai steps in to ensure safe return of Chhattisgarh tourists stranded in Nepal

QUICK LINKS