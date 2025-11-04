Coldrif Cough Syrup Deaths: Absconding Doctor's Wife Jyoti Soni Arrested by Madhya Pradesh SIT.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the deadly cough syrup incident in Madhya Pradesh, which resulted in the deaths of 24 children, arrested Jyoti Soni, the wife of accused government doctor Praveen Soni from Parasia in Chhindwara, on Monday.

Jyoti Soni is accused of tampering with and destroying Coldrif cough syrup, manufactured by Tamil Nadu-based Sresan Pharmaceuticals. She used to run a medical store under her name, but was arrested in town after being on the run for weeks since her husband’s arrest.

What was Coldrif Cough Syrup Deaths Case?

Coldrif Cough Syrup Case involves the deaths of at least 24 children who allegedly died of kidney failure after consuming a contaminated cough syrup named ‘Coldrif.’ The syrup is used to be prescribed by Dr. Soni and sold through a chemist’s shop owned by his wife. The SIT probe has, so far, resulted in the arrest of seven individuals linked to this high-profile case.