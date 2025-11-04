LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20
LIVE TV
Home > India > Coldrif Cough Syrup Deaths: Absconding Doctor’s Wife Jyoti Soni Arrested by Madhya Pradesh SIT

Coldrif Cough Syrup Deaths: Absconding Doctor’s Wife Jyoti Soni Arrested by Madhya Pradesh SIT

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the deadly cough syrup incident in Madhya Pradesh, which resulted in the deaths of 24 children, arrested Jyoti Soni, the wife of accused government doctor Praveen Soni from Parasia in Chhindwara, on Monday.

Coldrif Cough Syrup Deaths: Absconding Doctor's Wife Jyoti Soni Arrested by Madhya Pradesh SIT.
Coldrif Cough Syrup Deaths: Absconding Doctor's Wife Jyoti Soni Arrested by Madhya Pradesh SIT.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 4, 2025 17:14:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Coldrif Cough Syrup Deaths: Absconding Doctor’s Wife Jyoti Soni Arrested by Madhya Pradesh SIT

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the deadly cough syrup incident in Madhya Pradesh, which resulted in the deaths of 24 children, arrested Jyoti Soni, the wife of accused government doctor Praveen Soni from Parasia in Chhindwara, on Monday. 

Jyoti Soni is accused of tampering with and destroying Coldrif cough syrup, manufactured by Tamil Nadu-based Sresan Pharmaceuticals. She used to run a medical store under her name, but was arrested in town after being on the run for weeks since her husband’s arrest. 

What was Coldrif Cough Syrup Deaths Case? 

Coldrif Cough Syrup Case involves the deaths of at least 24 children who allegedly died of kidney failure after consuming a contaminated cough syrup named ‘Coldrif.’ The syrup is used to be prescribed by Dr. Soni and sold through a chemist’s shop owned by his wife. The SIT probe has, so far, resulted in the arrest of seven individuals linked to this high-profile case. 

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 5:14 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Chhindwara Cough Syrup DeathsColdrif Cough Syrup DeathsCough Syrup Deaths

RELATED News

Hinduja Group Chairman Gopichand Hinduja Dies At 85 In London Hospital

How Did Rs.6000 Crore Mahadev Betting App Case Accused Ravi Uppal Manage To Flee Dubai? App’s Co-Founder Missing, Extradition Put On Hold

EPFO New Scheme 2025: EPFO Opens Six-Month Window For Employers Under New Enrolment Scheme 2025 – Check All The Details Here

Mid-Air Scare On Varanasi–Mumbai Akasa Air Flight: Passenger Attempts To Open Emergency Exit; Arrested

Shocking Breach: Intimate Videos from Gujarat Hospital Gynecology Ward Sold on Porn Market

LATEST NEWS

Gopichand Hinduja Dies at Age of 85: Know His Family, Net Worth and Cause of Death

‘Deer Meat Tastes Good’: Chandigarh Tourist Stunned As Corbett Safari Guide Offers Tobacco, Dozes Off On Duty

Gopichand Hinduja’s Real Life ‘Succession’, What Was In The 2014 Letter That Changed Everything Between The Hinduja Brothers?

“Baccha hai, chunaav ke baad jhunjhuna pakda denge”: JJD chief Tej Pratap Trolls Tejashwi Yadav Amid Bihar Election Buzz

Viral Video: Drunk Canadian Man Assaults Indian National Inside McDonalds Café in Toronto

Chinese Airline Calls Married Women And Mothers ‘Air Aunties’ In Job Openings, Sparks Outrage

Meet the 7 Richest Chefs in India and Their Net Worth in 2025

Lucknow Super Giants Probable Retention List From Rishabh Pant to Avesh Khan Ahead of IPL 2026 Mini Auction

Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street Turns Red; IT, Metal, Auto Stocks Drag Markets Lower; Nifty Ends Below 25,600

Who Will Win Bigg Boss 19? Not Amaal Malik or Kunickaa, THIS Contestant Will be Declared Winner of Salman Khan’s show?

Coldrif Cough Syrup Deaths: Absconding Doctor’s Wife Jyoti Soni Arrested by Madhya Pradesh SIT

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Coldrif Cough Syrup Deaths: Absconding Doctor’s Wife Jyoti Soni Arrested by Madhya Pradesh SIT

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Coldrif Cough Syrup Deaths: Absconding Doctor’s Wife Jyoti Soni Arrested by Madhya Pradesh SIT
Coldrif Cough Syrup Deaths: Absconding Doctor’s Wife Jyoti Soni Arrested by Madhya Pradesh SIT
Coldrif Cough Syrup Deaths: Absconding Doctor’s Wife Jyoti Soni Arrested by Madhya Pradesh SIT
Coldrif Cough Syrup Deaths: Absconding Doctor’s Wife Jyoti Soni Arrested by Madhya Pradesh SIT

QUICK LINKS