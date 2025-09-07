LIVE TV
Home > India > 'Collector has formed a committee, preliminary report to be submitted to govt': Gujarat Min on Pavagadh ropeway incident

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 01:24:09 IST

Panchmahal (Gujarat) [India], September 7 (ANI): After six people died in a trolley ropeway accident in Pavagadh, Gujarat Minister Rushikesh Patel said that the Collector has formed a committee, which will submit its preliminary report to the government.

Earlier on Saturday, six people died after a trolley carrying construction material for the ropeway in Pavagadh broke down, Panchmahal DSP Dr. Harsh Dudhaat said.

Speaking to ANI, Patel confirmed that all six bodies of labourers who died in the incident have been recovered.

“In Pavagadh, one ropeway is for passengers, and the other is to transport goods. According to primary information, near tower no. 1, the wire of a bogie carrying six labourers broke, and the entire bogie fell down. The six labourers who were riding it died… All their bodies have been recovered, and it has also been sent for postmortem. The Collector has established a committee, and a preliminary report will be submitted to the government. Accordingly, the next steps will be taken,” he said.

Resident Additional Collector JJ Patel added, “At the Pavagadh pilgrimage site, an incident occurred around 3 PM involving construction material, resulting in six casualties. The police are currently conducting an inquiry and investigation. Postmortem examinations are being carried out by a team from the concerned department at the hospital, and all necessary actions are ongoing.” (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: contruction-workersgujaratgujarat-ministerkilledpavagadh-hillropewayrushikesh-patel

QUICK LINKS