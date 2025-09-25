"Congress has nothing to do with gaumata": Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav slams Congress over cow slaughter issue

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 25 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday reaffirmed his government’s zero-tolerance policy on cow slaughter, asserting that anyone involved in harming “Gaumata” will have “no place” in society under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government.

Addressing a public rally in Balaghat, Chief Minister Yadav launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, drawing attention to a historical incident from 1965. He recalled that lakhs of sadhus, saints and mahamandaleshwars had marched to Delhi under the leadership of Karpatri Maharaj, demanding a ban on cow slaughter.

He accused the then Congress government of opening fire on the unarmed sadhus and saints. Chief Minister Yadav said that the public would never forgive them for committing such a sin.

The Chief Minister said, “We have already said that if anyone troubles Gaumata, if anyone does anything wrong to Gaumata, then there is no place for them to live in this society in our government. Their place is in jail. Our government has made the law. Ask Congress about their stand. Around 1965, lakhs of sadhus, saints, mahamandaleshwars all came to Delhi along with our Karpatri Maharaj. They asked the Congress government to stop cow slaughter and take everyone along, but the Congress people committed the sin of killing the unarmed sadhus and saints by firing on them.”

Accusing the Congress of historical insensitivity towards religious sentiments, he said the public would never forgive the party for such acts.

“The country will never forgive Congress for this sin. Karpaatri Maharaja died while being on anasana. The public will never forgive this sin of Congress. During Mahatma Gandhi’s time, Congress kept the cow and calf as its election symbol. They hated the cow and child so much that they changed their election symbol,” he added.

Continuing his attack, the Chief Minister alleged that Congress leaders have started spreading misinformation regarding beef in the state. “Earlier, Congress was abusing the gods; now it has started a new story. They said that beef has been made tax-free in Madhya Pradesh. Someone asks these fools what they did when they were in power for the first time in 2004… But now cow slaughter is not possible here. Our government has banned cow slaughter. We cannot even contemplate such a thing towards the mother cow. There is no need to slaughter any cow; if anyone objects, our government puts them in jail. We have made a law… Congress has nothing to do with the gaumata…” he said. (ANI)

