Congress Jibes PM Modi Over Rs 10k Transfer To Women, Likens It With ‘vote bribe’ Ahead Of High Octane Polls

A day after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi likened the transfer of Rs 10,000 in bank accounts of 75 lakh women in poll-bound Bihar as the buying of votes, the grand old party on Saturday dubbed it as a onetime payment while taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for criticizing the Karnataka government’s Griha Lakshami scheme to women and likened it to a “vote bribe.”

Congress general secretary and communication in-charge, in a post on X in Hindi, slammed the Prime Minister and said, “The Karnataka government has been providing Rs 2,000 per month to 1.3 crore women under the Griha Lakshmi scheme for the past two years. The Prime Minister has been continuously criticizing it.”

Taking a veiled dig at the Prime Minister, he said: “And just yesterday, the Prime Minister announced an OTP – One Time Payment for the women of Bihar – that too, just a few days before the implementation of the code of conduct. Along with vote theft, now the Prime Minister is engaged in distributing vote bribes. This is clearly a desperate step, which the women of Bihar will understand very well.”

“The countdown for the Bihar government has already begun. Nitish Kumar has now become the past – and when the results come, Prime Minister Modi will also become the past,” the Congress Rajya Sabha member added.

His remarks came a day after Modi transferred Rs 10,000 into the bank accounts of over 75 lakh women under the newly launched Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana for Bihar.

The Congress has also announced several guarantees in Bihar if the Mahagatbandhan is voted to power.

The Grand Alliance’s guarantee for Bihar includes Rs 2,500 per month for women, free treatment up to Rs 25 lakh, and 3 to 5 decimals of land for landless families, with women as their ownership rights, among others.

The voting for the 243-member assembly is all set to take place in the months of October and November, and the Mahagatbandhan, comprising the RJD, Congress, Left parties, and VIP, are aiming to wrest power from the NDA in the politically sensitive state.

