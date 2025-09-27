LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School
LIVE TV
Home > India > Congress Jibes PM Modi Over Rs 10k Transfer To Women, Likens It With ‘vote bribe’ Ahead Of High Octane Polls

Congress Jibes PM Modi Over Rs 10k Transfer To Women, Likens It With ‘vote bribe’ Ahead Of High Octane Polls

A day after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi likened the transfer of Rs 10,000 in bank accounts of 75 lakh women in poll-bound Bihar as the buying of votes, the grand old party on Saturday dubbed it as a onetime payment while taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for criticizing the Karnataka government's Griha Lakshami scheme.

Congress Jibes PM Modi Over Rs 10k Transfer To Women, Likens It With ‘vote bribe’ Ahead Of High Octane Polls

Published By: Anand Singh
Last updated: September 27, 2025 18:59:27 IST

A day after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi likened the transfer of Rs 10,000 in bank accounts of 75 lakh women in poll-bound Bihar as the buying of votes, the grand old party on Saturday dubbed it as a onetime payment while taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for criticizing the Karnataka government’s Griha Lakshami scheme to women and likened it to a “vote bribe.”

Congress general secretary and communication in-charge, in a post on X in Hindi, slammed the Prime Minister and said, “The Karnataka government has been providing Rs 2,000 per month to 1.3 crore women under the Griha Lakshmi scheme for the past two years. The Prime Minister has been continuously criticizing it.”

Taking a veiled dig at the Prime Minister, he said: “And just yesterday, the Prime Minister announced an OTP – One Time Payment for the women of Bihar – that too, just a few days before the implementation of the code of conduct. Along with vote theft, now the Prime Minister is engaged in distributing vote bribes. This is clearly a desperate step, which the women of Bihar will understand very well.”

“The countdown for the Bihar government has already begun. Nitish Kumar has now become the past – and when the results come, Prime Minister Modi will also become the past,” the Congress Rajya Sabha member added.

His remarks came a day after Modi transferred Rs 10,000 into the bank accounts of over 75 lakh women under the newly launched Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana for Bihar.

The Congress has also announced several guarantees in Bihar if the Mahagatbandhan is voted to power.

The Grand Alliance’s guarantee for Bihar includes Rs 2,500 per month for women, free treatment up to Rs 25 lakh, and 3 to 5 decimals of land for landless families, with women as their ownership rights, among others.

The voting for the 243-member assembly is all set to take place in the months of October and November, and the Mahagatbandhan, comprising the RJD, Congress, Left parties, and VIP, are aiming to wrest power from the NDA in the politically sensitive state.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi Embarks On Several Nation Tour Of South America

Tags: Bihar governmentcongressvote bribe

RELATED News

Coocaa Redefines 4K Value with the Launch of the 55-inch Y74 Plus Smart Google TV at INR 19,999 this Big Billion Days
Rahul Gandhi Embarks On Several Nation Tour Of South America
Himachal Pradesh govt enhances sports infrastructure in the state
Viral Video Shows Bihar Government Teacher Earning 70-80K Per Month Failing At Simple Math: ‘Hum To Kisi Bhi Class Mein…’
Dr Niket Patel: Leading IVF Specialist from Anand Transforming Parenthood in India

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Shelbi Schauble And Why Is Everyone Talking About Her Viral Forecast?
"Celebrates human determination, spirit": PM Modi extends best wishes to athletes competing in World Para Athletics Championships
Congress Jibes PM Modi Over Rs 10k Transfer To Women, Likens It With ‘vote bribe’ Ahead Of High Octane Polls
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Team India’s Batting Lineup, A Test For Pakistani Bowlers!
China-linked hackers exploit zero-day flaws, CISA warns of national security threat
Arshad Warsi, Jitendra Kumar to be seen in 'Bhagwat' film
Durga Puja 2025: Behala Nutan Dal recreates Shibani Dham theme
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, (28 Sept 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses On To Spent Money On Charity
CARE Ratings Reaffirms Credit Rating of Aavas Financiers Limited, Revises Outlook to Positive
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Mohsin Naqvi’s Surprising Decision Ahead Of Pakistan’s Clash With India Has Fans Divided!
Congress Jibes PM Modi Over Rs 10k Transfer To Women, Likens It With ‘vote bribe’ Ahead Of High Octane Polls

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Congress Jibes PM Modi Over Rs 10k Transfer To Women, Likens It With ‘vote bribe’ Ahead Of High Octane Polls

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Congress Jibes PM Modi Over Rs 10k Transfer To Women, Likens It With ‘vote bribe’ Ahead Of High Octane Polls
Congress Jibes PM Modi Over Rs 10k Transfer To Women, Likens It With ‘vote bribe’ Ahead Of High Octane Polls
Congress Jibes PM Modi Over Rs 10k Transfer To Women, Likens It With ‘vote bribe’ Ahead Of High Octane Polls
Congress Jibes PM Modi Over Rs 10k Transfer To Women, Likens It With ‘vote bribe’ Ahead Of High Octane Polls

QUICK LINKS