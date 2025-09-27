LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School
LIVE TV
Home > India > Rahul Gandhi Embarks On Several Nation Tour Of South America

Rahul Gandhi Embarks On Several Nation Tour Of South America

The Congress on Saturday said that the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has embarked on a tour of several South American countries and will interact with several leaders and also students. Rahul Gandhi had previously visited several countries and also met with several key leaders and also interacted with the Indian diaspora, businessmen, and students.

Rahul Gandhi Embarks On Several Nation Tour Of South America

Published By: Anand Singh
Last updated: September 27, 2025 18:51:35 IST

The Congress on Saturday said that the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has embarked on a tour of several South American countries and will interact with several leaders and also students, the party said.

In a post on X, Congress media and publicity department chairman Pawan Khera said: “Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has embarked on a visit to South America. He is scheduled to engage with political leaders, university students, and members of the business community across four countries.”

Meanwhile, the party stated that Rahul Gandhi, representing over 60 per cent of India’s electorate, has embarked on a crucial visit to South America.

It stated that during his visit, he will hold meetings with Presidents and senior leaders across multiple countries, strengthening democratic and strategic ties.

It also said that he will engage with business leaders to explore opportunities as India seeks to diversify trade and partnerships in the wake of US tariffs.

The party further said that Rahul Gandhi will also interact with university students in Brazil, Colombia, and beyond, fostering dialogue with the next generation of global leaders.

The party maintained that his visit carries historical resonance as India and South America have long shared bonds through the Non-Aligned Movement, solidarity in the Global South, and a commitment to a multipolar world order.

“Rahul Gandhi’s outreach continues this tradition while opening new avenues of cooperation in trade, technology, sustainability, and people-to-people exchanges,” it said.

It underscores the essential role of India’s democratic opposition in shaping international partnerships and advancing India’s global presence, it added.

Rahul Gandhi had previously visited several countries and also met with several key leaders and also interacted with the Indian diaspora, businessmen, and students at different universities in Europe and the US in the past two years.

Also Read: YS Jagan Launches “Digital Book” To Document Injustice Against YSRCP Cadre

Tags: rahul gandhirahul gandhi tour

RELATED News

Congress Jibes PM Modi Over Rs 10k Transfer To Women, Likens It With ‘vote bribe’ Ahead Of High Octane Polls
Coocaa Redefines 4K Value with the Launch of the 55-inch Y74 Plus Smart Google TV at INR 19,999 this Big Billion Days
Himachal Pradesh govt enhances sports infrastructure in the state
Viral Video Shows Bihar Government Teacher Earning 70-80K Per Month Failing At Simple Math: ‘Hum To Kisi Bhi Class Mein…’
Dr Niket Patel: Leading IVF Specialist from Anand Transforming Parenthood in India

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Shelbi Schauble And Why Is Everyone Talking About Her Viral Forecast?
"Celebrates human determination, spirit": PM Modi extends best wishes to athletes competing in World Para Athletics Championships
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Team India’s Batting Lineup, A Test For Pakistani Bowlers!
Rahul Gandhi Embarks On Several Nation Tour Of South America
China-linked hackers exploit zero-day flaws, CISA warns of national security threat
Arshad Warsi, Jitendra Kumar to be seen in 'Bhagwat' film
Durga Puja 2025: Behala Nutan Dal recreates Shibani Dham theme
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, (28 Sept 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses On To Spent Money On Charity
CARE Ratings Reaffirms Credit Rating of Aavas Financiers Limited, Revises Outlook to Positive
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Mohsin Naqvi’s Surprising Decision Ahead Of Pakistan’s Clash With India Has Fans Divided!
Rahul Gandhi Embarks On Several Nation Tour Of South America

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rahul Gandhi Embarks On Several Nation Tour Of South America

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rahul Gandhi Embarks On Several Nation Tour Of South America
Rahul Gandhi Embarks On Several Nation Tour Of South America
Rahul Gandhi Embarks On Several Nation Tour Of South America
Rahul Gandhi Embarks On Several Nation Tour Of South America

QUICK LINKS