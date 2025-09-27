Rahul Gandhi Embarks On Several Nation Tour Of South America

The Congress on Saturday said that the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has embarked on a tour of several South American countries and will interact with several leaders and also students, the party said.

In a post on X, Congress media and publicity department chairman Pawan Khera said: “Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has embarked on a visit to South America. He is scheduled to engage with political leaders, university students, and members of the business community across four countries.”

Meanwhile, the party stated that Rahul Gandhi, representing over 60 per cent of India’s electorate, has embarked on a crucial visit to South America.

It stated that during his visit, he will hold meetings with Presidents and senior leaders across multiple countries, strengthening democratic and strategic ties.

It also said that he will engage with business leaders to explore opportunities as India seeks to diversify trade and partnerships in the wake of US tariffs.

The party further said that Rahul Gandhi will also interact with university students in Brazil, Colombia, and beyond, fostering dialogue with the next generation of global leaders.

The party maintained that his visit carries historical resonance as India and South America have long shared bonds through the Non-Aligned Movement, solidarity in the Global South, and a commitment to a multipolar world order.

“Rahul Gandhi’s outreach continues this tradition while opening new avenues of cooperation in trade, technology, sustainability, and people-to-people exchanges,” it said.

It underscores the essential role of India’s democratic opposition in shaping international partnerships and advancing India’s global presence, it added.

Rahul Gandhi had previously visited several countries and also met with several key leaders and also interacted with the Indian diaspora, businessmen, and students at different universities in Europe and the US in the past two years.

