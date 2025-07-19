Congress MP Chamala Kiran Alleges BRS Tapped Kavitha’s Phone While in Power

The political landscape in Telangana took a dramatic turn as the ruling Congress accused the previous BRS regime of tapping the mobile phone of its own party leader, MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, daughter of former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR)

Congress Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy made the explosive claim while responding to recent allegations by BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), who had accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of tapping the phones of his own cabinet ministers.

Kavitha’s Phone Was Tapped By BRD, Alleges Kiran Kumar Reddy

In a sharp rebuttal, Kiran Kumar Reddy told media persons, “KTR is in no position to level such accusations. When he was in power, he got his own sister Kavitha’s phone tapped using the state’s Intelligence wing. How low can one go in politics? If you could target your own family, what credibility do you have to speak on democratic norms?”

Kavitha, a former Member of Parliament and currently a sitting member of the Telangana Legislative Council, has not issued a statement on the matter yet.

KTR had alleged that phones of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy were being illegally monitored by the current government. He claimed that surveillance activities were being carried out at the behest of the Chief Minister.

However, in a separate television interview, Deputy CM Vikramarka dismissed the allegations, stating, “I do not believe my phone or any of my colleagues’ phones are being tapped. If KTR has specific proof, he should present it before the public or the authorities.”

SIT Formed To Bring Full Truth To Light

Meanwhile, the BRS is already under the scanner over a much larger phone tapping scandal that reportedly took place during its ten-year rule from 2014 to 2023. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case has summoned several senior police officers and political aides, and multiple Union Ministers and MPs have already deposed before the panel.

The Congress party has said the ongoing SIT probe will not be influenced and has vowed to bring the full truth to light. With both parties accusing each other of misusing state surveillance machinery, political tensions are expected to escalate further in the days ahead.

