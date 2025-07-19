LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France
Live TV
TRENDING |
katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France
Home > India > Congress MP Chamala Kiran Alleges BRS Tapped Kavitha’s Phone While in Power

Congress MP Chamala Kiran Alleges BRS Tapped Kavitha’s Phone While in Power

Congress Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy made an explosive claim that the previous BRS regime tapped the mobile phone of its own party leader, MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, daughter of former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

Congress MP Chamala Kiran (Credit -X)
Congress MP Chamala Kiran (Credit -X)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Edited By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 18:12:41 IST

The political landscape in Telangana took a dramatic turn as the ruling Congress accused the previous BRS regime of tapping the mobile phone of its own party leader, MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, daughter of former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR)

Congress Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy made the explosive claim while responding to recent allegations by BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), who had accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of tapping the phones of his own cabinet ministers.

Kavitha’s Phone Was Tapped By BRD, Alleges Kiran Kumar Reddy

In a sharp rebuttal, Kiran Kumar Reddy told media persons, “KTR is in no position to level such accusations. When he was in power, he got his own sister Kavitha’s phone tapped using the state’s Intelligence wing. How low can one go in politics? If you could target your own family, what credibility do you have to speak on democratic norms?” 

Kavitha, a former Member of Parliament and currently a sitting member of the Telangana Legislative Council, has not issued a statement on the matter yet.

KTR had alleged that phones of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy were being illegally monitored by the current government. He claimed that surveillance activities were being carried out at the behest of the Chief Minister.

However, in a separate television interview, Deputy CM Vikramarka dismissed the allegations, stating, “I do not believe my phone or any of my colleagues’ phones are being tapped. If KTR has specific proof, he should present it before the public or the authorities.”

SIT Formed To Bring Full Truth To Light

Meanwhile, the BRS is already under the scanner over a much larger phone tapping scandal that reportedly took place during its ten-year rule from 2014 to 2023. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case has summoned several senior police officers and political aides, and multiple Union Ministers and MPs have already deposed before the panel.

The Congress party has said the ongoing SIT probe will not be influenced and has vowed to bring the full truth to light. With both parties accusing each other of misusing state surveillance machinery, political tensions are expected to escalate further in the days ahead.

ALSO READ: 

Tags: chamala kiran kumar reddy

More News

School Assembly News Headlines Today (July 20): Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates
Why Doctors Warn Against The ‘Romanticisation’ Of Home Births—Kerala Mother’s Death A Wake-Up Call
US Air Travel Security Could Soon Relax Strict Liquid and Footwear Rules – What You Need to Know
West Indies Legend Andre Russell Shares His Career’s Most Unforgettable Moment Against India
MrBeast Turns Coldplay Kiss Cam Controversy into Hilarious VIP Ticket Contest
MHT CET CAP 2025: Revised Schedule for LLB, BEd, MEd and Other Courses
Miley Cyrus Can’t Stop Praising Beyonce As She Joins Her ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour In Paris, Calls Queen Bey ‘Top-Tier’
Congress MP Chamala Kiran Alleges BRS Tapped Kavitha’s Phone While in Power
Kamran Akmal Trolled For Missed Stumping Chance In WCL 2025 Match, Netizens Call ‘Pakistan Fielding Kuch Nahi Badla’
Israeli Gunfire Kills At Least 32 Palestinians Near US-Backed Food Hubs in Gaza, Officials Say
Congress MP Chamala Kiran Alleges BRS Tapped Kavitha’s Phone While in Power

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Congress MP Chamala Kiran Alleges BRS Tapped Kavitha’s Phone While in Power

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Congress MP Chamala Kiran Alleges BRS Tapped Kavitha’s Phone While in Power
Congress MP Chamala Kiran Alleges BRS Tapped Kavitha’s Phone While in Power
Congress MP Chamala Kiran Alleges BRS Tapped Kavitha’s Phone While in Power
Congress MP Chamala Kiran Alleges BRS Tapped Kavitha’s Phone While in Power

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?