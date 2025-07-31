Congress MP Rajeev Shukla Criticises The USA President For The ‘Dead Economy’ Remark

Congress MP Rajeev Shukla has criticised the USA President Donald Trump for his “dead economy” remark targeting Russia and India. In an interaction with ANI, Mr Shukla said, “Trump saying that the economies of India and Russia are dead, is wrong. The Indian economy is not dead.” According to Mr Shukla , economic reforms were made during the tenures of PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee took them ahead. According to Mr Shukla, Manmohan Singh made these reforms strong in the 10 years.

“Trump is living in a delusion…”

According to the Congress MP, the current government has also worked on the reforms. Also, Mr Shukla said that India’s economic condition is not at all weak and those who claim to finish us economically are likely living in a misunderstanding. Mr Shukla said that Trump is living in a delusion. The Congress MP added that imposing tariffs is wrong and every nation has the right to trade with the nation it wants. According to him, restricting them, speaking against the BRICS, speaking against trade and import from Russia, is not right.

What did Donald Trump said about India and Russia?

In a post on the Truth Social, the USA president tweeted that he doesn’t care what India does with Russia. As per the USA president, both countries can take their dead economies down together. Mr Trump said that his country have done very little business with India because their their tariffs are too high and amongst the highest in the world. Donald Trump added that likewise, Russia and the USA almost do no business together. Mr Trump also referred to Dmitry Medvedev, former President of Russia, a failure and said that the former Russian President should watch his words because he is entering a very dangerous territory.

Also read: Donald Trump Demands Surrender of Hamas to End Gaza Humanitarian Crisis