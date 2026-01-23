LIVE TV
Home > India > 'Corruption, Mafia, Crime': PM Modi Launches Sharp Attack On DMK Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, saying its exit countdown has begun and a BJP-NDA government is certain to come to power. Addressing a rally in Chengalpattu, he accused the DMK of corruption.

PM Modi says Countdown for DMK's exit has begun (Image: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 23, 2026 18:24:43 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a sharp attack on the ruling DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu, saying the party’s days in power are numbered and that the countdown to its exit has already begun. PM Modi confidently claimed that a BJP-NDA government will be formed in the state after the upcoming Assembly elections.

Speaking at a public rally in Madurantakam in Chengalpattu district, the Prime Minister accused the DMK of betraying the people’s trust and running a government deeply involved in corruption. He said people across the state are now referring to the DMK regime as the “CMC government”, which he explained stands for Corruption, Mafia and Crime.

PM Modi: DMK government delivered “zero work” 

PM Modi said Tamil Nadu voters had given the DMK a full majority twice, but the party failed to live up to its promises. According to him, despite making big claims, the government delivered “zero work” on the ground. He said the public mood has changed and people have decided to remove the DMK from power.

The Prime Minister also accused the ruling party of lacking democratic values and accountability. He alleged that the DMK government works mainly for the benefit of one family, not for the welfare of ordinary citizens. Modi claimed that growth within the party is limited to those with dynastic links or those willing to engage in corruption, disrespect women, or insult Tamil culture.

“These practices have caused serious damage to Tamil Nadu,” he said, adding that only people who follow such behaviour are promoted within the DMK, which has hurt the state’s development.

DMK’s days numbered?

Pointing to the huge crowd at the rally, PM Modi said it reflected a clear message from the people. He said Tamil Nadu is ready for change and wants freedom from what he called the misrule of the DMK. According to him, the state is now prepared for a double-engine BJP-NDA government that will work for development.

He added that senior NDA leaders have come together with one goal, to liberate Tamil Nadu from the DMK government and make it a developed, safe and corruption-free state. “I can clearly see that the DMK’s exit has begun,” he said.

Bravery and patriotism  are deeply rooted in Tamil Nadu

At the start of his speech, the Prime Minister remembered former chief minister M G Ramachandran and paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 129th birth anniversary, observed as Parakram Diwas. He said bravery and patriotism are deeply rooted in the people of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu is set to go to the polls in the first half of this year, with the NDA aiming to defeat the DMK-led alliance. Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is also trying to challenge the ruling party. Union Minister Piyush Goyal described PM Modi’s visit as a bugle call for the NDA’s victory in the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from ANI)

First published on: Jan 23, 2026 6:22 PM IST
QUICK LINKS