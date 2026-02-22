‘Country Sees Congress Already Naked,’ PM Modi Slams ‘Shirtless’ Protest At AI Summit, Calls It ‘Dirty Politics’

PM Modi Slams Congress Over ‘Shirtless’ AI Summit Protest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Congress over its “shirtless” protest at the India AI Impact Summit, accusing the party of turning a global platform into an arena for “dirty and naked politics.” Addressing a public gathering in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, he referred to the protest staged by Congress leaders at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

“There are some political parties within the country who cannot digest India’s success. You just witnessed the world’s largest AI conference in India. Delegates from over 80 countries came to Delhi. Heads of state from nearly 20 countries came to India. I want to ask the people of Meerut: Were you proud of this AI conference?… The entire country was filled with pride. But what did the Congress and its ecosystem do? The Congress turned a global event for India into a platform for its dirty and naked politics. Congress leaders reached the venue naked in front of the foreign guests. I ask the Congress people, the country knows that you are already naked, so why did you feel the need to take off your clothes?” the Prime Minister said.

He criticized Congress for ideological bankruptcy and accused its leaders of personal attacks. “Congress leaders hate Modi; they want to dig my grave. They don’t even hesitate to insult my mother,” he said.

Highlighting India’s Growth and Development

PM Modi contrasted India’s current global stature with past limitations under Congress, noting developed countries are now eager to trade with India. “There was a time when the Congress government, despite wanting to, could not make agreements with developed countries because the world hesitated to deal with a government notorious for scams. Today, developed countries are eager to connect with India. The world feels India can provide solutions to the challenges of the 21st century,” he said.

Turning to infrastructure, the Prime Minister highlighted metro expansion, noting, “When Congress and the Samajwadi Party were in power in Delhi, infrastructure projects would vanish into scams. Most metro-related technology had to be imported. We have not only stopped scams but also moved the country forward on the path of self-reliance.”

He also flagged off the Meerut Metro and the Namo Bharat Train, inaugurating development projects worth around Rs 12,930 crore, underscoring that development—not “toxic politics”—remains the BJP’s guiding principle. “If there is one thing that has been universal, it is development. The Metro and the Meerut Metro are examples of that,” PM Modi added.

All Inputs From ANI.

