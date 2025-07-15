LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List
Live TV
TRENDING |
air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List
Home > India > CPI Leader Chandu Rathod Shot Dead During Morning Walk In Hyderabad’s Malakpet

CPI Leader Chandu Rathod Shot Dead During Morning Walk In Hyderabad’s Malakpet

CPI leader Chandu Rathod was shot dead on Tuesday morning during his routine walk at Shalivahan Nagar Park in Hyderabad’s Malakpet. Unidentified gunmen fired three rounds before fleeing. Police suspect the killing was pre-planned. CCTV footage is being examined to identify the attackers as investigation continues.

CPI leader Chandu Rathod was shot dead by unidentified assailants during a morning walk in Malakpet, Hyderabad. Police are investigating the planned killing with the help of CCTV footage.
CPI leader Chandu Rathod was shot dead by unidentified assailants during a morning walk in Malakpet, Hyderabad. Police are investigating the planned killing with the help of CCTV footage.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 16:34:59 IST

On Tuesday morning, a shocking event unfolded in the Malakpet area of Hyderabad: The 40-year-old Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Chandu Rathod was murdered on the spot by unknown assailants as he was going for his morning walk in Shalivahan Nagar Park.

According to initial reports, Rathod, a local, had arrived at the park for his morning walk. The victim was walking on the circular track within the park when the unidentified people entered the park and shot him thrice at close range. Those three gunshots created an uproar among other morning walkers; Rathod, hit in several places, collapsed to the floor immediately.

Witnesses rushed to inform the Malakpet police, who promptly arrived and conducted the initial investigation. While the officers tried to render help, however, Rathod was declared dead right on the spot because of the grave injuries.

The accident raised serious doubts over public safety in the otherwise peaceful residential neighborhood. Residents, shocked beyond belief, called the episode terrifying and unforeseen.

Police officials stated that CCTV footage from the park and area is being examined to identify the offenders and reconstruct the events that led to the murder. Police believe that the shooting was planned and intentional.

The victim, otherwise referred to as Chandunaik Rathod, was from Narsaipalli village in the Nagarkurnool district. Apart from being a political personality recognized at the local level, he was also the brother-in-law of CPM State leader Deshya Naik. The murder has caused shock across political circles and left society in shock.

Police officials confirmed that when the gunfire started the attackers already departed. No suspects have been arrested yet, but police are investigating leads and expecting to make progress in the next few days.

Rathod’s death has created mourning in his home village as well as anxiety in party workers and supporters calling for rapid justice. The murder has also led to political discussion that violence against political leaders or governing slips in public security.

Police are increasing patrols of Malakpet and the surrounding area to avoid further destruction. The proceedings are ongoing so the motive has yet to be established and further details are pending.

ALSO READ: Jaishankar Meets Xi Jinping In Beijing, Focuses On India-China Border Peace And Trade Ties

Tags: Chandu Rathod murderCPI leader shot HyderabadhyderabadMalakpet park shooting

More News

India–US Trade Talks Continue: Fifth Round Underway In Washington
CPI Leader Chandu Rathod Shot Dead During Morning Walk In Hyderabad’s Malakpet
BTS Jungkook Is Back On Instagram! Gains 2.8 Million Followers In Less Than 12 Hours
India’s Oldest Marathon Runner Fauja Singh Dies At 114 After Being Hit by Vehicle In Punjab
Explained: Why Ukraine Wants More Patriot Missiles and How They Can Help Stop Russian Attacks
Supreme Court Grants Interim Protection To The Cartoonist Hemant Malviya Over Objectionable Posts On PM And RSS
Why Is Paytm Share Prices Making Headline? Here Is Everything About The Winning Streak of 6% Monthly Gain
Arrest Warrant Issued After Beyonce’s Unreleased Tracks Stolen in Atlanta Amid Her Cowboy Carter Tour
After Kiara Advani, Has Vikrant Massey Quit Ranveer Singh’s Don 3? THIS Actor Might Play The New Villain
Shubhanshu Shukla Is Back As AX-4 Mission Returns From ISS With 4 Astronauts
CPI Leader Chandu Rathod Shot Dead During Morning Walk In Hyderabad’s Malakpet

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CPI Leader Chandu Rathod Shot Dead During Morning Walk In Hyderabad’s Malakpet

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

CPI Leader Chandu Rathod Shot Dead During Morning Walk In Hyderabad’s Malakpet
CPI Leader Chandu Rathod Shot Dead During Morning Walk In Hyderabad’s Malakpet
CPI Leader Chandu Rathod Shot Dead During Morning Walk In Hyderabad’s Malakpet
CPI Leader Chandu Rathod Shot Dead During Morning Walk In Hyderabad’s Malakpet

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?