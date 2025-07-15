CPI Leader Chandu Rathod Shot Dead During Morning Walk In Hyderabad’s Malakpet

On Tuesday morning, a shocking event unfolded in the Malakpet area of Hyderabad: The 40-year-old Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Chandu Rathod was murdered on the spot by unknown assailants as he was going for his morning walk in Shalivahan Nagar Park.

According to initial reports, Rathod, a local, had arrived at the park for his morning walk. The victim was walking on the circular track within the park when the unidentified people entered the park and shot him thrice at close range. Those three gunshots created an uproar among other morning walkers; Rathod, hit in several places, collapsed to the floor immediately.

Witnesses rushed to inform the Malakpet police, who promptly arrived and conducted the initial investigation. While the officers tried to render help, however, Rathod was declared dead right on the spot because of the grave injuries.

The accident raised serious doubts over public safety in the otherwise peaceful residential neighborhood. Residents, shocked beyond belief, called the episode terrifying and unforeseen.

Police officials stated that CCTV footage from the park and area is being examined to identify the offenders and reconstruct the events that led to the murder. Police believe that the shooting was planned and intentional.

The victim, otherwise referred to as Chandunaik Rathod, was from Narsaipalli village in the Nagarkurnool district. Apart from being a political personality recognized at the local level, he was also the brother-in-law of CPM State leader Deshya Naik. The murder has caused shock across political circles and left society in shock.

Police officials confirmed that when the gunfire started the attackers already departed. No suspects have been arrested yet, but police are investigating leads and expecting to make progress in the next few days.

Rathod’s death has created mourning in his home village as well as anxiety in party workers and supporters calling for rapid justice. The murder has also led to political discussion that violence against political leaders or governing slips in public security.

Police are increasing patrols of Malakpet and the surrounding area to avoid further destruction. The proceedings are ongoing so the motive has yet to be established and further details are pending.

