LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List china air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List china air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List china air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List
Live TV
TRENDING |
china air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List china air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List china air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List china air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List
Home > India > Jaishankar Meets Xi Jinping In Beijing, Focuses On India-China Border Peace And Trade Ties

Jaishankar Meets Xi Jinping In Beijing, Focuses On India-China Border Peace And Trade Ties

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Chinese President Xi Jinping and FM Wang Yi in Beijing, focusing on border de-escalation, trade restrictions, people-to-people ties, and the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. The visit marks renewed engagement amid improving relations.

S. Jaishankar meets Xi Jinping
S. Jaishankar meets Xi Jinping and Wang Yi in Beijing, discusses India-China border peace, trade ties, SCO cooperation, and Kailash Mansarovar Yatra resumption.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 13:00:53 IST

In a major diplomatic breakthrough, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Tuesday, marking a potential turning point in India-China relations after years of military tension and diplomatic chill. The meeting was Jaishankars first visit to China in six years and came on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) foreign ministers meet.

Along with other SCO foreign ministers, Jaishankar conveyed greetings from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to President Xi and briefed him on recent encouraging developments in bilateral relations. We appreciate the leadership of our leaders in developing ties,” Jaishankar subsequently tweeted on X (formerly Twitter).

During his one-on-one meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Jaishankar informed that both nations had made good progress in easing tensions on the Line of Actual Control in the last nine months. He emphasized de-escalation and asserted that future encounters must be guided by mutual respect, honor, and sensitivity.

This is the foundation of mutual strategic trust. We have agreed that differences should never become disputes and competition should never become conflict,” he said.

While Jaishankar welcomed the relaxation of border tension, he also spoke about several important issues. He noted that Chinese restrictions on exports were posing obstacles to Indian industry and called upon Beijing to remove restrictive trade measures.” He also called for the recommencement of direct flights, streamlined visa procedures, and increased people-to-people interaction, which have been affected in recent times.

On the SCO platform, Jaishankar did not mince his words when it came to tackling terrorism. He stated the organisations initial mandate should be unyielding: to combat terrorism, extremism, and separatism. India looks to a zero-tolerance policy on terrorism, and we would like all SCO members to do so,” he stated, refraining from naming Pakistan specifically or any nation.

He also raised the issue of cooperation on cross-border rivers, requesting China to resume provision of hydrological information to India something that has always been a thorny topic. In a heartening development, he welcomed Chinas announcement to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, a holy Hindu pilgrimage, which had been stopped for five years.

This visit is a follow-up to a significant diplomatic breakthrough in October 2023 when both sides concluded their military standoff in Eastern Ladakh. This settlement paved the way for PM Modi and President Xi to meet subsequently in the second half of the year on the margins of the BRICS summit in Kazan, resuming high-level diplomatic contact.

Given that PM Modi is likely to travel to China once again in September 2025 for the next SCO summit, Jaishankars trip to Beijing is being interpreted as laying groundwork for greater engagement, not only for regional peace but also for bilateral economic gain.

ALSO READ: President Droupadi Murmu Visits AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Meets Burn Victim Alleging Sexual Harassment

More News

GAIL Seals The Deal: 10-Year LNG Supply Coming To India Via Vitol
Back To Hogwarts: HBO’s Harry Potter Series First Look Unveiled With Dominic McLaughlin
Rose Treats Fans With ‘APT’ Performance With Bruno Mars At Blackpink’s LA concert
Weeks Before Air India Crash, UK Regulator Flagged Boeing 787 Fuel Valve Risk
Jaishankar Meets Xi Jinping In Beijing, Focuses On India-China Border Peace And Trade Ties
Tesla Opens Showroom In Mumbai And Sparks Excitement: Model Y Zooms In Starting Just At Rs 60 Lakh!
What S Jaishankar Said After Meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping During SCO Visit
From Cheesy Comments To Scandalous Affairs, Five Times Priyanka Chopra Sent Shockwaves Across Bollywood
Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ Sparks Outrage Over Pakistani Flags on Set, Compares It With Diljit’s ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ Casting Controversy
Odell Beckham Jr Flaunts NFL Salary Gains As Bitcoin Surges To All-Time High

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?