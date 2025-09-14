Cricket vs National Sentiment: UBT Sena Stages Protest in Mumbai Ahead of India-Pakistan Match
Cricket vs National Sentiment: UBT Sena Stages Protest in Mumbai Ahead of India-Pakistan Match

UBT Sena staged protests in Mumbai ahead of the India-Pakistan cricket clash, demanding a boycott after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. The party says cricket with Pakistan insults soldiers’ sacrifices, while others argue sport should unite people. The debate over security vs sport intensifies.

Image Credit - Unaiza Gadia

Published By: Unaiza Gadia
Edited By: Unaiza Gadia
Last updated: September 14, 2025 14:30:22 IST

As the stage is set for the much anticipated India-Pakistan cricket clash, Indian’s emotions are off the field are running high. The country is still reeling from the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed several lives. Against this backdrop UBT Sena staged a strong protest in Mumbai today demanding that cricketing ties with Pakistan be reconsidered.

According to party leaders, this is not just a game but a matter of national pride and emotions. The protestors gathered on Mumbai roads and raised slogans against holding the match. They argued that while soldiers are sacrificing their lives at the border at the same time playing cricket with Pakistan sends the wrong message to the people of India.

UBT Questions the Match

UBT Sena spokesperson, Anand Dubey said, “This is not just about bat and ball. It is about the nation’s security, about the families who lost their loved ones in terror attacks. How can we celebrate cricket when the blood of our soldiers is still fresh on the ground?”

The protest has once again sparked an old debate in India that should sports be separated from politics and national security issues? Those backing the protest feel that playing matches with Pakistan undermines India’s position against cross-border terrorism. They insist that unless peace returns at the border till then no sporting or cultural engagement should take place.

However, another section of society holds a different view. They say cricket should be seen as a bridge between people not governments. For millions of fans across both countries an India-Pakistan cricket match is more than a contest. It is an event filled with excitement, passion and nostalgia. Some experts also believe that boycotting sports may not bring any real change in the security situation.

Opinions Divided On the Match

While opinions remain divided, it is clear that the India-Pakistan contest carries strong emotional weight. The Pahalgam attack has cast a shadow of grief across the country making public sentiments more sensitive than usual. With the match taking place so soon after the incident it has naturally stirred concern and discomfort among sections of the people.

As the stadium gears up to host thousands of fans one question continues to unfold that how should India strike a balance between the spirit of the game and the nation’s larger interests? Can cricket truly be celebrated at a time of heightened security concerns or must national sentiment always outweigh the passion for sport?

But For now the protest by UBT Sena has ensured that today’s match will not just be about cricketing skills on the field but also about the debate off the field that is the balance between national security and the spirit of the game.

Cricket vs National Sentiment: UBT Sena Stages Protest in Mumbai Ahead of India-Pakistan Match

