Cyclone Shakti: Maharashtra Braces For Rains; Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jammu And Kashmir Weather Forecast Alerts Issued

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a cyclone alert for Maharashtra as Cyclone ‘Shakti’ continues to intensify over the Arabian Sea. Several coastal and interior districts, including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, have been placed under moderate to high alert.

According to the IMD, wind speeds in these areas are expected to reach 45–55 kmph, with gusts of up to 65 kmph, prompting officials to issue warnings to local communities.

Cyclone Shakti: Fishermen Advised to Stay Ashore

The cyclone has led to very rough sea conditions, prompting authorities to advise fishermen and residents of coastal areas to avoid venturing into the sea. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast across interior regions of Maharashtra, particularly East Vidarbha and parts of Marathwada, raising concerns about flooding and waterlogging.

Cyclone ‘Shakti’ Expected to Weaken from October 6

The IMD has reported that severe cyclonic storm Shakti, located over the northwest Arabian Sea, is moving west-southwest at around 15 kmph.

“As of 8:30 pm, the storm was centered near latitude 21.5°N and longitude 63.0°E, approximately 340 km east-southeast of Ras Al Hadd in Oman,” the IMD said in its latest bulletin.

Meteorologists expect the cyclone to gradually weaken from October 6. Authorities are closely monitoring its movement and have urged people in affected areas to remain vigilant and follow official advisories.

Cyclone Shakti: Maharashtra Activates Disaster Response Mechanisms

The Maharashtra government has mobilized its disaster management systems, drawing up evacuation plans and instructing local administrations to prepare shelters, medical facilities, and emergency response teams. Citizens have been advised to stay indoors during heavy rainfall, follow weather updates, and take necessary precautions as the storm approaches.

Orange Alert Issued for Jammu and Kashmir

Separately, the IMD has issued an orange alert for several districts in Jammu and Kashmir, including Bandipora, Baramulla, Budgam, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Muzaffarabad, and Srinagar.

The advisory warns residents of thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and moderate rainfall, urging caution as weather conditions may deteriorate.

Bihar Placed Under Orange Alert Ahead of Heavy Rainfall

The IMD has also placed Bihar under orange alert, warning of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms as Cyclone Shakti moves inland. Districts expected to be affected include Araria, Banka, Begusarai, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Jamui, Katihar, Khagaria, Kishanganj, Lakhisarai, Madhepura, Madhubani, Munger, Nawada, Purnea, Saharsa, Samastipur, Sheikhpura, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, and Supaul.

Authorities have advised residents to prepare for possible disruptions due to gusty winds and rainfall.

Heavy Rain Warning Issued for 12 Districts in Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, the IMD has warned of heavy rainfall in 12 districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Villupuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Thiruvallur, Tirupathur, Thiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, and Ramanathapuram.

Cyclone Shakti – the first storm of this year’s northeast monsoon, named at Sri Lanka’s suggestion – is currently moving northwest at around 8 km/h and may intensify further. Although landfall in Tamil Nadu is not expected, squally winds and heavy coastal showers are likely in the coming days.

