Home > India > 'Darkest Kal Yuga…The Height Of Shamelessness!': MP Swati Maliwal Slams Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Over Sri Akal Takht Comment Row

‘Darkest Kal Yuga…The Height Of Shamelessness!’: MP Swati Maliwal Slams Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Over Sri Akal Takht Comment Row

Swati Maliwal, Rajya Sabha MP criticized very harshly Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann for his supposed degrading remarks on Sri Akal Takht and charged him with misconduct and overcoming the Sikh religious institutions. Mann who denied the accusations also referred to the viral video as fake, made an appearance at the Sri Akal Takht Sahib Secretariat.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 15, 2026 15:56:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Darkest Kal Yuga…The Height Of Shamelessness!’: MP Swati Maliwal Slams Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Over Sri Akal Takht Comment Row

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was criticised by Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Thursday for allegedly making comments disparaging Sri Akal Takht. She attacked Maan harshly, saying that he “drinks alcohol” before going to places of worship and government and that he allows “thieves and thugs” to serve in his administration. “Stashing away millions of rupees in Australia” is what she said Mann was doing.

What Was The Controversy All About? 

“Millions of rupees stashed away in Australia, and yet he goes to gurdwaras, temples, government meetings, and Parliament after drinking alcohol,” she wrote in an official X post. A man who appoints thugs and robbers to positions in his government is now making disgusting remarks and charges about the holy Sri Akal Takht. The darkest Kali Yuga is this one. The heights of shamelessness!’. In reaction to Bhagwant Mann’s purported statement, the Rajya Sabha MP further asserted that the time was the “darkest Kali Yuga”. In his appearance before the Sri Akal Takht Sahib Secretariat today about his purported comments on Sikh customs, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asserted that the stories circulating on social media about him were untrue.

What Did Bhagwant Mann Say?

Following his appearance before the secretariat, he declared that he would respect Singh Sahib’s impending decision and that he would be informed of it. Additionally, he asserted that a video showing him saying the things was “fake” and suggested that a forensic lab look it over. “I presented my side before Sri Akal Takht Sahib against any complaints they got against me,” he stated, speaking to reporters. I have sent written proof to Akal Takht Sahib. Additionally, it was made clear that the stories going around on social media that claim Bhagwant Mann is contesting Sri Akal Takht Sahib are untrue. I have no right to act in this way in front of Akal Takht Sahib. I shall be informed of Singh Sahib’s choice. Singh Sahib’s choice will be honoured. I informed him that the video was fraudulent and that any forensic lab could investigate it.”

According to the PRO (Public Relations Officer) of “Sri Akal Takht Sahib,” Mann was called before the Akal Takht Sahib Secretariat for allegedly making remarks about “Guru ki Golak,” a gurdwara donation box. The PRO claims that when the Chief Minister appeared before Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj and Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Giani Tek Singh at the Secretariat, the Jathedars gave him a copy of the monthly Gurdwara Gazette magazine about the Sikh code of conduct and letters from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. 

(With Inputs From ANI)

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 3:54 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

Tags: bhagwant-mann punjab cm bhagwant mann news sri akal takht controversy Swati Maliwal

‘Darkest Kal Yuga…The Height Of Shamelessness!’: MP Swati Maliwal Slams Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Over Sri Akal Takht Comment Row

QUICK LINKS