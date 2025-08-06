Day Light Dacoity Taking Place Through SIR In Bihar: INDIA bloc Parties

The INDIA bloc partners on Wednesday dubbed the special intensive revision of voter rolls in Bihar as daylight “dacoity” (robbery) and accused the government of not holding a discussion on the same in Parliament.

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, along with the members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), addressed a press conference at Vijay Chowk outside Parliament and targeted the government for not holding a detailed discussion on the SIR exercise.

Speaking to the media, Kharge said that INDIA bloc parties are united in demanding a discussion in Parliament on the voter roll revision exercise in Bihar, as it is important to protect the voting rights of all Indians.

He also pointed out that minorities, Dalits, and tribals are facing the risk of losing their voting rights.

“INDIA bloc parties want a discussion in Parliament on the SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar, but the government is unwilling to do it,” he alleged.

He also said that the opposition parties have been urging the Speaker, Chairman, and the government again and again that the voting rights of people should not be stolen…

“That is what is happening in the SIR exercise,” he alleged.

While referring to the statements from the government and Chair and Speaker in both Houses of Parliament that the functioning of the Election Commission cannot be discussed in Parliament, as it is an independent constitutional body, he said: “Everything under the sun can be discussed.”

“We want to have a discussion on it… They are, in a way, trying to cast doubt on the citizenship of individuals,” he said.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose said they will continue protests inside and outside Parliament over the SIR issue.

Ghose also raised concerns over “attacks” on Bengali-speaking people in BJP-ruled states and asserted that the BJP is insulting Bengal and the Bengali language.

She said a march will be taken out to the EC office from Parliament on August 11 by the INDIA bloc parties.

DMK’s Tiruchi Siva also said that Parliament is not functioning for the whole session besides the discussion on Operation Sindoor.

“We are insisting on a debate on SIR. On what basis is the EC, in terms of revising the voter rolls, deleting the voters?” he asked.

Asking for some documents that are not necessary and proof of citizenship, which is not in the purview of the Commission but under MHA, Siva said.

The DMK leader, targeting the government, said, “We are not disrupting the House; we are insisting on a discussion. We are not undemocratic; we are fighting for the rights of citizens.”

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha alleged that through the SIR, daylight dacoity is taking place in Bihar.

He said, “In Parliament, SIR should have been discussed. This is a daylight dacoity (robbery).”

He also added that the Supreme Court directed the EC to include Aadhar and ration cards, but they didn’t use that.

The press conference was also addressed by Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party, NCP-SP, CPI, CPI-ML, CPI-M, IUML, and AAP, among others.

Earlier in the day, INDIA bloc partners had held a protest in Parliament over the issue, which was also joined by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others.

Parliament has witnessed a stormy session with multiple adjournments in the last 13 days over the issue of SIR in Bihar.

