Home > India > 'Deeply Shocked By The Tragic Shooting Incident in Canada': PM Modi Extends Condolences After 10 Killed In High School Bloodbath

‘Deeply Shocked By The Tragic Shooting Incident in Canada’: PM Modi Extends Condolences After 10 Killed In High School Bloodbath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “deeply shocked” by the tragic Canada shooting that left at least 10 people dead and many injured. He offered condolences to the victims’ families and said India stands with Canada.

Canada Shooting: PM Modi Extends Condolences (Images: X)
Canada Shooting: PM Modi Extends Condolences (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 11, 2026 16:54:15 IST

‘Deeply Shocked By The Tragic Shooting Incident in Canada’: PM Modi Extends Condolences After 10 Killed In High School Bloodbath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he was “deeply shocked” by the tragic Canada shooting that left at least 10 people dead. Reacting to the horrific Canada shooting, Modi expressed his condolences to the victims and their families and said India stands with the people of Canada in this difficult time.

In his post on X, PM Modi wrote that he was “deeply shocked by the tragic shooting incident in Canada.” He offered his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the Canada shooting. He also said his thoughts and prayers are with the injured and wished them a quick recovery, as per reports.

Canada Shooting: PM Modi Extends Condolences

The Canada shooting has left the country in shock. According to reports, at least 10 people were killed and several others were hurt in the Canada shooting. Soon after the Canada shooting, emergency teams rushed to the spot and the injured were taken to nearby hospitals. Police have started an investigation to find out what exactly happened and why.

People across the world reacted with sadness after hearing about the Canada shooting. PM Modi’s message came soon after the Canada shooting was reported. His words showed support for Canada during this difficult time. India and Canada share strong ties and PM Modi’s message is a testimony to that.

Canada Shooting at British Columbia High School

Six people were found dead at a high school in British Columbia, Canada, after the Canada shooting on Tuesday. Another person died while being taken to the hospital following the Canada shooting.

The suspect in the Canada shooting also died at the scene, reportedly from a self-inflicted injury. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said that 25 other people were being checked for injuries at a local medical centre after the Canada shooting.

Canada Shooting Suspect Was A Female In Dress

Police confirmed that the Canada shooting took place at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia’s Peace region. An emergency text alert sent out on Tuesday afternoon during the Canada shooting described the suspect as a “female in a dress with brown hair.”

As part of the first response to the Canada shooting, officers went inside the school to find and stop the threat. While searching the building after the Canada shooting, they came across several victims. “An individual believed to be the shooter was also found deceased with what appears to be a self-inflicted injury,” the statement said.

Police confirmed that six people, not including the suspect, were found dead inside the school in the Canada shooting. Two others were airlifted to hospital with serious or life-threatening injuries, and another victim died while being taken to the hospital after the Canada shooting.

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 4:54 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

‘Deeply Shocked By The Tragic Shooting Incident in Canada’: PM Modi Extends Condolences After 10 Killed In High School Bloodbath

