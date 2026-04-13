Dehradun–Delhi Expressway Opening: Date, Route Map, Project Cost, Total Distance, Travel Time, Toll Tax, and More

The Dat Kali Tunnel is an 340-meter-long tunnel, which is the most attractive feature of the expressway. Constructed at the beginning of the expressway, the tunnel is located in Dehradun and is meant for the smooth and safe passage of vehicles through the hilly terrain of the region. Apart from time-saving, it also eliminates the need to traverse the narrow and winding roads of the mountains. The tunnel is constructed with the help of advanced technology to make it safe and long-lasting and has been equipped with sufficient lighting, ventilation, and monitoring facilities to further improve the travel experience. Thus, it alleviates the traffic congestion in the surrounding areas. All in all, the Dat Kali Tunnel enhances the overall efficiency and convenience of the expressway.

Starting point: Delhi

Delhi to Baghpat Section

The expressway begins in Delhi and goes straight to the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. This makes it easy for people from the capital and NCR areas to get in.

The expressway then goes to Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, which makes it easier to leave the city quickly and eases traffic on the current highways.

Baghpat to Shamli

The highway then continues via Shamli, connecting all of Western Uttar Pradesh. This part of the expressway is crucial since it connects the smaller communities to the major road.

Shamli to Saharanpur

The highway then continues via Shamli, connecting all of Western Uttar Pradesh. This part of the expressway is crucial since it connects the smaller communities to the major road.

Entry into Uttarakhand (Saharanpur – Dehradun)

The expressway goes to Dehradun after crossing into Uttarakhand. There is an elevated wildlife corridor and the Dat Kali Tunnel in this area.

Final Destination: Dehradun

The expressway ends in Dehradun, which makes it easy to go to the city and connect to hill stations and the Char Dham Highway.

Important Connections Along the Route

*Eastern Peripheral Expressway to get around Delhi traffic

*The Char Dham Highway goes through Haridwar.

*Many places to get in and out of the area for local connectivity

Delhi Dehradun Expressway Route Map

What Will Be The Toll Price on Dehradun-Delhi Expressway?

The toll price for Dehradun-Delhi Expressway has been roughly estimated. Since this highway has top-notch infrastructure and will save you a lot of time, the toll price will probably be one of the highest among all the regular highways.

One way toll price for a car traveling from Delhi to Dehradun is estimated to be around ₹670-675.

If you are planning to return in 24 hours, the round trip toll will be around ₹1000-1010.

Approximate Toll Price (For Cars):

*Delhi Dehradun (One way): ₹670-675

*Round trip (within 24 hours) : ₹1000+

*Toll plazas (Multiple Plazas) : 4-5 along the route

Other important details

This expressway will be fully FASTag enabled. So all toll payments will be done digitally.

During trial runs or in the early phases of the highway, there are some toll free stretches. Once the highway is fully operational, it will have normal tolls.

Though the toll will be high, the expressway will save you 6-7 hours of travel time to just 2.5 hours. It will not only save fuel and time but will also provide you an incredibly smooth journey. So many people would agree that the toll price is worth it.