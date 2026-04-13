Dehradun–Delhi Expressway Opening: Date, Route Map, Project Cost, Total Distance, Travel Time, Toll Tax, and More

Dehradun-Delhi Expressway: The much awaited Dehradun-Delhi Expressway would be inaugurated by Narendra Modi on 14th April, 2026, a major boost for the development of India’s infrastructure. The Rs 12,000 to Rs 13,000 crore complex expressway would significantly improve connectivity between Dehradun and Delhi. The expressway is more than just a reduction in travel time. It is a project geared towards safety, tourism, and economic development. With various sections covering a length of almost 112 kilometers, it pays special attention to the environment and takes a holistic approach towards modernization. One of the key features of the expressway is Asia’s longest elevated wildlife corridor. Apart from this, the expressway incorporates various modern engineering techniques such as tunnels, underpasses, service roads, and facilities for commuters, making it one of the grandest highway projects in India. The expressway’s seamless connectivity to the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway is expected to reduce the burden on these highways and provide a quicker alternative to travelers. The expressway also connects to the Char Dham Highway via Haridwar, improving a major route for religious tourism.
Why is Dehradun-Delhi Expressway so Important?
How much was the project cost of Dehradun-Delhi Expressway?
What Is The Longest Elevated Wildlife Corridor In Asia?
What Is The Function of Dat Kali Tunnel on Dehradun-Delhi Expressway?
Dehradun-Delhi Expressway Full Route Map:
Starting point: Delhi
Delhi to Baghpat Section
The expressway then goes to Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, which makes it easier to leave the city quickly and eases traffic on the current highways.
Baghpat to Shamli
The highway then continues via Shamli, connecting all of Western Uttar Pradesh. This part of the expressway is crucial since it connects the smaller communities to the major road.
Shamli to Saharanpur
The highway then continues via Shamli, connecting all of Western Uttar Pradesh. This part of the expressway is crucial since it connects the smaller communities to the major road.
Entry into Uttarakhand (Saharanpur – Dehradun)
The expressway goes to Dehradun after crossing into Uttarakhand. There is an elevated wildlife corridor and the Dat Kali Tunnel in this area.
Final Destination: Dehradun
The expressway ends in Dehradun, which makes it easy to go to the city and connect to hill stations and the Char Dham Highway.
Important Connections Along the Route
*Eastern Peripheral Expressway to get around Delhi traffic
*The Char Dham Highway goes through Haridwar.
*Many places to get in and out of the area for local connectivity
What Will Be The Toll Price on Dehradun-Delhi Expressway?
The toll price for Dehradun-Delhi Expressway has been roughly estimated. Since this highway has top-notch infrastructure and will save you a lot of time, the toll price will probably be one of the highest among all the regular highways.
One way toll price for a car traveling from Delhi to Dehradun is estimated to be around ₹670-675.
If you are planning to return in 24 hours, the round trip toll will be around ₹1000-1010.
Approximate Toll Price (For Cars):
*Delhi Dehradun (One way): ₹670-675
*Round trip (within 24 hours) : ₹1000+
*Toll plazas (Multiple Plazas) : 4-5 along the route
Other important details
This expressway will be fully FASTag enabled. So all toll payments will be done digitally.
During trial runs or in the early phases of the highway, there are some toll free stretches. Once the highway is fully operational, it will have normal tolls.
Though the toll will be high, the expressway will save you 6-7 hours of travel time to just 2.5 hours. It will not only save fuel and time but will also provide you an incredibly smooth journey. So many people would agree that the toll price is worth it.
What Infrastructure Features?
How Will Commuters Benefit From Service Roads of Dehradun-Delhi Expressway?
What Amenities Will Be Located Along The Expressway?
What Will Be The Effect on Tourism?
What Will This Project Signify for the Future?
What Are The Environmental Benefits?
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