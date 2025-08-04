Delhi 10-Year-Old’s Death Sparks Family Outcry: ‘It’s Not Suicide, It’s Murder,’ Says Father

In a case that has shaken the locality of Chandan Vihar, the death of a 10-year-old boy—initially suspected to be a suicide—has taken a startling turn, with the family alleging foul play and demanding a deeper probe.

The child, a student at an MCD school and reportedly addicted to mobile games, was found hanging inside his home on July 31. He was alone at the time, as both parents were away at work. Police sources say preliminary findings suggest he had spent over 11 hours on a mobile phone—seven hours gaming and the rest watching videos on YouTube.

Family Rejects Suicide Theory

Speaking exclusively to NewsX, the boy’s father, Lakshman, firmly rejected the suicide narrative.

“This is not suicide. It is murder,” he said, visibly shaken. “He was just nine years and seven months old. No child of that age takes such a step on their own.”

Lakshman further revealed that ₹3 lakh in cash has gone missing from the house—something he believes could be linked to the incident.

‘He Was Playing Till 4 PM’

CCTV footage, according to the family, shows the boy playing outside till around 4 PM. Locals also reportedly saw him. But after he entered the house, he never came out again.

“We saw the footage. He was outside till 4. Then he goes inside, and later we find him dead. This is not just a tragedy—it’s suspicious,” Lakshman told NewsX.

What the Police Say

Delhi Police, for now, are treating the case as a suspected suicide. Investigators are probing possible triggers including mental distress, gaming addiction, academic stress, or domestic reprimand. They also confirmed that no external injuries were found on the child’s body.

An officer familiar with the probe said, “We are looking into all possibilities. The mobile phone history has been retrieved, and statements from family and neighbours are being recorded.”

‘We Just Want Justice’

The father has appealed for a thorough investigation, stating that only a fair and detailed probe can bring justice to his son.

“A proper investigation must be done. That’s all I’m asking for,” he said. “My child deserves that.”

Also read: 10-Year-Old Delhi Boy Found Dead After Hours Of Mobile Gaming, Probe Underway