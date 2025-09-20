LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi Airport Issues Advisory After Europe Cyber Attack Chaos

Delhi Airport Issues Advisory After Europe Cyber Attack Chaos

A cyberattack on European airport systems has caused major flight delays and chaos. Delhi Airport warns passengers flying to Europe to expect possible disruptions and check with airlines for updates.

Delhi airport gives advisory (Pic: X)
Delhi airport gives advisory (Pic: X)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 21, 2025 00:11:11 IST

What’s Going On With All These Airport Cyber Woes?

So here’s the scoop: airports across Europe, including big ones like London Heathrow, Berlin-Brandenburg, and Brussels, hit turbulence recently, not in the air but in their systems.

A cyberattack knocked out the software that handles electronic check-ins, boarding, and baggage drops. The culprit? A third-party system called MUSE, run by Collins Aerospace.

With all the tech down, staff had to go old-school, manual check-ins, handwritten baggage tags, the works! This, of course, led to delays, cancellations, and long queues.

This looks like standing in line forever and then being told your flight’s cancelled. Yep, that happened.

Now, over to India, Delhi Airport (IGI) says there’s no major impact here yet, but in a post on X (formerly Twitter), they warned that some disruptions might occur.

So if you’re flying soon, especially via Europe, check your flight status, pack your patience, and maybe bring a good book.

What Indian Authorities and Delhi Airport Are Saying

  • So far, Indian airports have not been affected by the cyberattack hitting Europe.
  • Officials checked airports using the same Collins Aerospace MUSE system, including Delhi Airport.
  • Good news: No disruptions have been reported at Delhi Airport yet.
  • The government is staying in close contact with Collins Aerospace to keep an eye on the situation.
  • They want to make sure everything runs smoothly and to act quickly if anything changes.

