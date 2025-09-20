UP: Ayodhya gears up for grandest Deepotsav celebration, 45-minute show at Ram Ki Paidi to narrate Lord Ram's story

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 20 (ANI): Ayodhya is gearing up for the grandest Deepotsav celebration yet, scheduled from October 18 to 20, 2025.

This spectacular festival commemorates Lord Ram’s triumphant return to Ayodhya, symbolising the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

A 45-minute show at Ram Ki Paidi will narrate Lord Ram’s story through projection mapping, laser effects, fireworks, music, and storytelling, featuring over 100 artists. Over 26 lakh diyas will illuminate the Saryu River ghats, aiming for a Guinness World Record.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said, “In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision to revive Treta Yuga’s Ayodhya, Deepotsav-2025 will be the grandest ever and will set several new records.”

“Deepotsav-2025 will recreate the joy of Lord Ram’s return to Ayodhya using modern technology. While the entire city will shine with lights, on the other hand, more than 26 lakh diyas will be lit on the banks of the Saryu River to set a Guinness World Record. Devotees and tourists from India and abroad will witness this magnificent celebration. This festival will surpass all previous Deepotsavs and preparations are being carried out on a war footing to offer visitors an unforgettable experience”, said the UP Tourism Minister.

Different events from the Ramayana will be presented in a lively manner through tableaux across a 200-meter stretch on the Saryu River. According to tourism department officials, the fusion of visual technology, choreography, costumes, music, and narration will provide the audience with a unique experience. Stage design and the costumes of the performers will enhance the grandeur of Deepotsav’s spirit and tradition.

Ayodhya’s Deepotsav-2025 will be a remarkable convergence of tradition, culture, and modern technology, establishing a unique identity on the global stage. (ANI)

