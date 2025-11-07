LIVE TV
Delhi Airport Operations Hit Over Air Traffic Control Glitch, Over 150 Flights Delayed

Flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) came to a standstill on Friday morning after a technical issue in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system led to delays. More than 150 flight departures were affected due to the disruption, which crippled India’s busiest airport.

Last updated: November 7, 2025 11:08:51 IST

Flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) came to a standstill on Friday morning after a technical issue in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system led to delays. More than 150 flight departures were affected due to the disruption, which crippled India’s busiest airport.

Automatic System Failure Causes Chaos

Officials said the glitch originated in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), the software that transfers crucial flight plan data to the Auto Track System (ATS). With the automated process down, controllers were forced to handle flight plans manually, resulting in a slowdown and severe congestion at the airport.

“Flight operations at Delhi Airport are experiencing delays due to a technical issue in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which supports Air Traffic Control data. Controllers are processing flight plans manually, leading to some delays. Technical teams are working to restore the system at the earliest,” the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said in a statement.



The glitch, officials added, began on Thursday afternoon around 3 pm, preventing air traffic controllers (ATCOs) from automatically receiving flight plans on their screens. “As each task before departure is now being done manually, there is chaos at Delhi ATC currently,” one official said. Another added, “Such a glitch is uncommon and has not happened earlier. Delays are expected to continue until the system is restored.”

Delays Continue

IGIA, which handles over 1,500 flight movements daily, saw massive disruptions. According to flight tracking website Flightradar24, 513 flights were delayed on Thursday, followed by 171 delays on Friday morning.

Today, departure delays averaged up to 53 minutes, with more expected during peak morning hours.

“Controllers are now preparing flight plans manually using available data, a process that is slowing down operations,” an official explained. Technical teams are currently working round the clock to bring the system back online.

Leading carriers, including IndiGo and Air India, have issued advisories on social media platforms urging passengers to check flight statuses before heading to the airport.

IndiGo posted on X, saying, “#6ETravelAdvisory: Flight operations at Delhi Airport are currently experiencing delays due to a technical issue with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system. As a result, operations at Delhi and several northern regions are impacted. We understand that extended wait times, both on the ground and onboard, may cause inconvenience, and we sincerely appreciate your patience.”



Air India also informed passengers about the disruption, stating, “…We regret the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen disruption, which is beyond our control. Our crew and ground staff are extending immediate assistance to reduce passenger inconvenience. We request you to check your flight status before heading to the airport.”

First published on: Nov 7, 2025 9:04 AM IST
QUICK LINKS