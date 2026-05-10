Delhi and Mumbai Water Supply Cut Today (10 May 2026): Affected Areas, Timing, BMC and DJB Latest Updates

People who live in Delhi and Mumbai are worried about the water supply. This is because the cities are having some problems with the water. The people in charge of the water in both cities have told everyone that there might not be water. This is happening when it is very hot in the north and west of India. When it is hot people use water. In Mumbai the city officials have already said that they will have to cut the water supply. This is because the lakes that hold the water are not full and some pipes are broken. The people in charge of the water in Delhi are watching the water closely. They want to make sure that everyone has water when it is hot. The people who live in the areas where the water supply’s a problem have been told to save water and use it carefully.

Mumbai Faces Pipeline Repairs and Planned Water Cuts

Some parts of Mumbai did not have water for a while. This was because a big pipe was broken near a road in Mahalaxmi. The city officials had to stop the water supply in some areas so that they could fix the pipe. They worked hard to fix the pipe so that the water supply could start again.

Mumbai is also getting ready for a problem with the water supply. The city officials have said that they will have to cut the water supply by 10 per cent starting from May 15. They are doing this because the lakes that hold the water are not full and they are worried that the monsoon might be late. If they do not cut the water supply they will not have water until July.

Eastern Suburbs Among Worst-Hit Areas

Some areas like Chembur, Kurla and Ghatkopar were badly affected when the water supply was stopped for 30 hours. The people who live in these areas said that they did not have water even after the water supply started again. The city officials had told everyone to save water before the water supply was stopped.

Delhi Monitoring Summer Water Stress

The government in Delhi is watching the water supply closely. This is because the hot weather is putting a lot of pressure on the water treatment plants and the pipes that carry the water. The Chief Minister of Delhi recently checked the plan to make sure that everyone has water during the summer. She also talked to the officials in Haryana about the water in the Yamuna river.

Even though the city officials have not said that they will stop the water supply some people in Delhi have said that they do not have water. This is happening when the city officials are fixing the pipes and the water treatment plants. The city officials had told everyone that they might not have water in some areas when they are doing the maintenance work.

Heatwave Conditions Worsen Urban Water Pressure

The hot weather in India is making it harder for the cities to provide water. The city officials in Navi Mumbai have told everyone to be careful with the water and to save it. The experts say that the hot weather is not making people use more water but it is also making the water in the lakes go down faster.

Citizens Advised to Store Water, Avoid Wastage

The city officials in both Mumbai and Delhi have told everyone to save water and to use it carefully. They have also told everyone to report any problems, with the water supply. Since the monsoon is still a weeks away the city officials will have to watch the water supply very closely to make sure that everyone has water during the summer