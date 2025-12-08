LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi Court Extends NIA Remand of 4 Accused in Red Fort Car Blast Case

A Delhi court on Monday has extended the NIA remand of Dr Muzammil Ganai, Dr Adeel Ahmed, Dr Shaheen Saeed, and Mufti Irfan Ahmed Wagay for four more days in the Red Fort car blast case. All four accused were produced before Principal District & Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna.

Published By: Sambhav Sharma
Last updated: December 8, 2025 17:25:17 IST

A Delhi court on Monday has extended the NIA remand of Dr Muzammil Ganai, Dr Adeel Ahmed, Dr Shaheen Saeed, and Mufti Irfan Ahmed Wagay for four more days in the Red Fort car blast case. 

Earlier, the court had sent them to a seven-day remand, which was ending on Monday, after which they were produced again in Patiala House Court. 

All four accused were produced before Principal District & Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna.

The Ministry of Home Affairs handed over the investigation of the Delhi car blast to the NIA. Since then, the agency, along with police from various states, has been working to identify every member connected to this module.

What are the allegations against the accused?

Bilal Wani, alias Danish, is accused of conspiring for the Red Fort car blast. According to the NIA, Danish made technical modifications to drones and attempted to prepare a rocket before the car bomb explosion. NIA accused Danish, along with Umar Nabi, of playing a crucial role in executing the entire conspiracy.

NIA’s investigation has revealed that Soyab sheltered Umar Nabi just before the blast and also provided him logistical support.

According to the NIA, Soyab allegedly sheltered key conspirator Dr Umar and arranged logistical support shortly before the blast. 

On November 10, a massive blast near the Red Fort killed at least 15 people, and thirty-two others were injured. NIA’s investigation found that Aamir, along with attacker Dr Umar Nabi, conspired to execute the blast. 

It also came to light that Aamir came to Delhi to help in purchasing the i20 car used in the blast.

First published on: Dec 8, 2025 5:24 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: delhi blastDelhi CourtniaRed Fort blastred fort car blast case

QUICK LINKS