Delhi, Gurugram Shiver As Cold Wave Hits NCR – IMD Orange Alert Warns Noida Temperature May Plunge To 4°C Tonight

The National Capital Region seems to be in the grip of a mad winter monster and is changing colors like a winter beast; the freeze has no power to turn back the tides as it sweeps through Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released an orange alert for January 13, 2026, Tuesday, which is the most severe alert level, urging the public to get ready for extremely unpleasant temperatures and poor visibility.

The lowest temperature at the Safdarjung observatory in Delhi hit 3.2°C recently, while the nearby city of Gurugram saw the record low of 0.6°C, a number that echoes the very old records. The cold northwesterly winds will keep the daytime temperatures from going up to more than 18°C to 20°C so that no hour will be free from the heat in the afternoons.

Noida Temperatures: The 4-Degree Plunge

Noida and the nearby areas in Greater Noida have been experiencing a very harsh climate. The weather predictions suggest that the lowest temperature will be 4 degrees Celsius during the night.

The cooling effect in this area is made worse by the city’s bare lands and the skyscrapers, which create wind tunnels, hence raising the “chill factor.” The advisories issued for the state of West Uttar Pradesh indicate that these low temperatures will continue for at least the next two days.

The inhabitants of the area are now seeing the rare situation where ground frost is clearly seen on the cars and the plants, which is one of the most severe cold waves for the industrial region in the last few years.

Orange Alert: Navigating the Foggy Gridlock

The IMD’s “Orange Alert” is not only a signal for the biting cold but also a serious warning of the shallow to moderate fog, which has been the cause of people being stuck in traffic for a long time.

The visibility on the Noida Expressway and in Gurugram’s Cyber City has been less than 50 meters very often, which has caused rail and air traffic delays that are quite large.

Authorities have told the public to stay off the roads during the early morning and late evening hours unless it is absolutely necessary, because the combination of extreme cold wave conditions and thick smog makes it very unhealthy for respiratory health and very unsafe for road safety.

