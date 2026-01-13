LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Alyssa Healy retirement Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Daganbhuiyan Alvaro Arbeloa Erfan Soltani ali khamenei donald trump Alyssa Healy retirement Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Daganbhuiyan Alvaro Arbeloa Erfan Soltani ali khamenei donald trump Alyssa Healy retirement Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Daganbhuiyan Alvaro Arbeloa Erfan Soltani ali khamenei donald trump Alyssa Healy retirement Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Daganbhuiyan Alvaro Arbeloa Erfan Soltani ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Alyssa Healy retirement Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Daganbhuiyan Alvaro Arbeloa Erfan Soltani ali khamenei donald trump Alyssa Healy retirement Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Daganbhuiyan Alvaro Arbeloa Erfan Soltani ali khamenei donald trump Alyssa Healy retirement Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Daganbhuiyan Alvaro Arbeloa Erfan Soltani ali khamenei donald trump Alyssa Healy retirement Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Daganbhuiyan Alvaro Arbeloa Erfan Soltani ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi, Gurugram Shiver As Cold Wave Hits NCR – IMD Orange Alert Warns Noida Temperature May Plunge To 4°C Tonight

Delhi, Gurugram Shiver As Cold Wave Hits NCR – IMD Orange Alert Warns Noida Temperature May Plunge To 4°C Tonight

A severe cold wave has engulfed Delhi-NCR, prompting the IMD to issue an orange alert for January 13. Minimum temperatures plunged to 3.2°C in Delhi and 0.6°C in Gurugram, while Noida may dip to 4°C amid dense fog and poor visibility.

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Cold Wave Tightens Grip As IMD Issues Orange Alert, Noida May See 4°C Lows (Pc: X)
Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Cold Wave Tightens Grip As IMD Issues Orange Alert, Noida May See 4°C Lows (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 13, 2026 08:36:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi, Gurugram Shiver As Cold Wave Hits NCR – IMD Orange Alert Warns Noida Temperature May Plunge To 4°C Tonight

The National Capital Region seems to be in the grip of a mad winter monster and is changing colors like a winter beast; the freeze has no power to turn back the tides as it sweeps through Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram.

You Might Be Interested In

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released an orange alert for January 13, 2026, Tuesday, which is the most severe alert level, urging the public to get ready for extremely unpleasant temperatures and poor visibility.

The lowest temperature at the Safdarjung observatory in Delhi hit 3.2°C recently, while the nearby city of Gurugram saw the record low of 0.6°C, a number that echoes the very old records. The cold northwesterly winds will keep the daytime temperatures from going up to more than 18°C to 20°C so that no hour will be free from the heat in the afternoons.

You Might Be Interested In

Noida Temperatures: The 4-Degree Plunge

Noida and the nearby areas in Greater Noida have been experiencing a very harsh climate. The weather predictions suggest that the lowest temperature will be 4 degrees Celsius during the night.

The cooling effect in this area is made worse by the city’s bare lands and the skyscrapers, which create wind tunnels, hence raising the “chill factor.” The advisories issued for the state of West Uttar Pradesh indicate that these low temperatures will continue for at least the next two days.

The inhabitants of the area are now seeing the rare situation where ground frost is clearly seen on the cars and the plants, which is one of the most severe cold waves for the industrial region in the last few years.

Orange Alert: Navigating the Foggy Gridlock

The IMD’s “Orange Alert” is not only a signal for the biting cold but also a serious warning of the shallow to moderate fog, which has been the cause of people being stuck in traffic for a long time.

The visibility on the Noida Expressway and in Gurugram’s Cyber City has been less than 50 meters very often, which has caused rail and air traffic delays that are quite large.

Authorities have told the public to stay off the roads during the early morning and late evening hours unless it is absolutely necessary, because the combination of extreme cold wave conditions and thick smog makes it very unhealthy for respiratory health and very unsafe for road safety.

Also Read: National Youth Day 2026: Theme, History, Wishes and Quotes to Celebrate Swami Vivekananda’s Birth Anniversary

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 8:36 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: delhi weatherGurugram weatherIMD orange alertNoida weather

RELATED News

PM Narendra Modi Terms Terrorism An ‘Ultimate And Serious Threat To Humanity’ Says Germany And India Will ‘Fight It Resolutely’

Jagdeep Dhankar Hopitalised At AIIMS After He Loses Consciousness Twice Over The Weekend

PM Modi, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Inaugurates International Kite Festival 2026, Pitch ‘Limitless’ Economic Partnership

Sissu Bans Tourists In Lahaul-Spiti: Why Himachal’s Scenic Village Took This Spiritual Protection Call

AAP MP Raghav Chadha Exposes Blinkit, Turns Delivery Executive Amid Gig Workers Row; Internet Stunned | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

Delhi, Gurugram Shiver As Cold Wave Hits NCR – IMD Orange Alert Warns Noida Temperature May Plunge To 4°C Tonight

Is Trump Planning To Strike Iran? US Issues Emergency Evacuation Order For Americans As Protests Turn Deadly – Over 600 Dead

Will India Face Fresh 25% Trump Tariffs? US President Targets All Countries Doing Business With Iran – Full List of Tehran’s Trade Partners

Australian Cricketer Alyssa Healy Announces Retirement From Cricket After The Upcoming ‘Multi-Format Home Series’ With India

‘Stranger Things: One Last Adventure’ OTT Release: Here’s When And Where To Watch The Documentary

‘Effective Immediately’: Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Countries Doing Business With Iran, Calls Order ‘Final And Conclusive’

Taha Shah Badussha’s Marathi Film ‘Paro: The Untold Story of Bride Slavery’ Makes It To Official Oscars Eligibility List 2026

Massive Protests Takeover Tehran Streets Against Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei As Unrest Enters Third Week | WATCH

‘WE’RE SCREWED!’: Donald Trump Warns Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Could Spark Trillion-Dollar Crisis

‘Unacceptable Under Any Circumstance’: Greenland Government Rejects Donald Trump’s Threats To Take Over Arctic Island

Delhi, Gurugram Shiver As Cold Wave Hits NCR – IMD Orange Alert Warns Noida Temperature May Plunge To 4°C Tonight

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi, Gurugram Shiver As Cold Wave Hits NCR – IMD Orange Alert Warns Noida Temperature May Plunge To 4°C Tonight

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi, Gurugram Shiver As Cold Wave Hits NCR – IMD Orange Alert Warns Noida Temperature May Plunge To 4°C Tonight
Delhi, Gurugram Shiver As Cold Wave Hits NCR – IMD Orange Alert Warns Noida Temperature May Plunge To 4°C Tonight
Delhi, Gurugram Shiver As Cold Wave Hits NCR – IMD Orange Alert Warns Noida Temperature May Plunge To 4°C Tonight
Delhi, Gurugram Shiver As Cold Wave Hits NCR – IMD Orange Alert Warns Noida Temperature May Plunge To 4°C Tonight

QUICK LINKS