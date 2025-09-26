LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi HC Highlights Conflict Between Personal Laws and POCSO, Hints at Need for Uniform Civil Code

Delhi HC Highlights Conflict Between Personal Laws and POCSO, Hints at Need for Uniform Civil Code

The Delhi High Court, while granting bail in a child marriage case, highlighted the conflict between personal laws permitting early marriage and statutory provisions under the POCSO Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Justice Arun Monga emphasized the urgent need for legislative clarity and hinted at a potential Uniform Civil Code. The court noted discrepancies in the prosecutrix’s age and raised concerns over FIR authenticity, leaving the larger legal questions for Parliament to resolve.

Check out Mira Kapoor's sweet birthday wish for son Zain
Check out Mira Kapoor's sweet birthday wish for son Zain

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 26, 2025 13:23:41 IST

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has observed that the recurring conflict between personal laws permitting child marriages and statutory provisions under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) requires urgent legislative clarity, even hinting at the need for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Justice Arun Monga, while granting bail to Hamid Raza, accused of marrying a girl allegedly below 18 years, remarked that under Islamic law, a girl who has attained puberty may lawfully marry, but such a marriage simultaneously exposes the husband to prosecution under POCSO and BNS.

“Should society be criminalized for adhering to long-standing personal laws? Is it not the time to move towards a Uniform Civil Code, ensuring a single framework where personal or customary law does not override national legislation?” the Court asked.

The Court, however, clarified that it consciously refrained from expressing any conclusive opinion on the validity of the marriage, leaving the issue for trial.

Significantly, Justice Monga noted disturbing aspects of the case. The FIR was purportedly filed by the prosecutrix’s mother but bore the signature of her stepfather, who is himself facing trial for repeatedly sexually assaulting her and fathering her first child. The judge said this raised “grave doubts” about the bona fides of the FIR.

On the prosecutrix’s age, the Court highlighted inconsistencies: her date of birth ranged from 2010 to 2011 in different documents, her hospital records listed her as 17 at the time of her first delivery, while in her own affidavit she claimed to be 23. The Court held that the dispute on age could only be settled at trial.

Granting bail, the Court also found that the applicant’s arrest violated constitutional safeguards and that the trial had been inordinately delayed, infringing his right to a speedy trial.

Concluding, the Court stressed that the larger question of reconciling personal laws with child protection statutes “must soon be answered by the Legislature/Parliament” to ensure certainty and prevent misuse of criminal law. (ANI)

Source The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: ani-112ani-newsasian-news-internationalBollywood newsbreaking-newsbusiness newscurrent-newsentertainment newsindia newsindia-latest-newslatest newslive-newsnational-newsnews-headlinesnews-in-indianews-sitenews-websiteonline-newspolitical-newssports newsTop NewsWorld news

RELATED News

Court reserves order on anticipatory bail plea of Chaitanyananda Saraswati
Assam: 35-year-old lynched By Irate Mob In Duliajan
Kavitha Arrives In Doha To Join Bathukamma Celebrations Organized By Telangana Jagruthi Qatar Chapter
From 1963 To 2025: MiG-21’s Legendary Journey Comes To A Grand Farewell
Swami Chaitanyanand’s Anticipatory Bail Hearing: Court Reserves Order Amid Allegations Of Misappropriation

LATEST NEWS

China’s Dragon Man Skull Discovery Upends Human Evolution Timeline, New Study Questions Whether Homo Sapiens Originated In Asia Or Africa
Pakistan accused of using blasphemy laws to oppress communities
Rasika Dugal, Arjun Mathur starrer 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' teaser out, film to release in Oct
Hayao Miyazaki's 'Spirited Away' and 'The Boy and the Heron' set to return to US theatres
Asian Travel Expo & Asian Travel Awards 2025 to Showcase and Honour Tourism Excellence in Bahrain
Kartik Aaryan And Luv Ranjan Reunite: Fans Excited After Blockbuster Hits ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ And ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
Shamar Joseph Ruled Out of West Indies Test Series vs India Due To Injury, Johann Layne Named Replacement
Delhi HC Highlights Conflict Between Personal Laws and POCSO, Hints at Need for Uniform Civil Code
What Causes Hiccups? Common Triggers, Reasons, and How to Stop Them Fast
Has Donald Trump Finalized Plan To Deport Muslim US Lawmaker Ilhan Omar To Somalia Over Charlie Kirk Comments?
Delhi HC Highlights Conflict Between Personal Laws and POCSO, Hints at Need for Uniform Civil Code

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi HC Highlights Conflict Between Personal Laws and POCSO, Hints at Need for Uniform Civil Code

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi HC Highlights Conflict Between Personal Laws and POCSO, Hints at Need for Uniform Civil Code
Delhi HC Highlights Conflict Between Personal Laws and POCSO, Hints at Need for Uniform Civil Code
Delhi HC Highlights Conflict Between Personal Laws and POCSO, Hints at Need for Uniform Civil Code
Delhi HC Highlights Conflict Between Personal Laws and POCSO, Hints at Need for Uniform Civil Code

QUICK LINKS