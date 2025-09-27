Delhi Police recover huge cache of illegal firecrackers from residence in Rajouri Garden

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Delhi Police have recovered 3,580.4 kg of illegal firecrackers in West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden. A family was using their residence as a godown. A man, his wife, and their son were caught red-handed while repacking crackers for supply, said the police.

The crackers were procured from Meerut, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad for high-profit sale in Delhi despite the Supreme Court ban.

The police said that with the upcoming festival season, field formations were instructed to check violations of the ban on firecrackers and trace bulk suppliers/storage points. On the basis of specific and credible information in the early hours of Thursday, a raid was conducted by a team from the Delhi Police.

The team identified and raided a residential premise at Vishal Enclave, Rajouri Garden, where a huge quantity of firecrackers was found stored all around the house. The family members were caught while repacking the crackers into smaller consignments for sale. With this seizure, West District Police has not only ensured strict compliance with the Supreme Court’s directions but also prevented a potential large-scale fire accident in a congested locality, said the police.

The police stated that the family operates a shop selling namkeen and other edibles in Moti Nagar, but has been involved in the illegal procurement of firecrackers from Meerut, Gurugram & Ghaziabad for profiteering. (ANI

