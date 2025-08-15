LIVE TV
Delhi: Portion Of Wall In Humayun Tomb Collapses, 7 Feared Trapped

Delhi: Portion Of Wall In Humayun Tomb Collapses, 7 Feared Trapped

7 people are speculated to be trapped after the wall and roof of the two-room structure of the Dargah Sharif Patte Shah located near the Humayun tomb collapsed in Delhi.

Photo Credit- Pinterest

August 15, 2025 17:34:00 IST

7 people are speculated to be trapped after the wall and roof of the two-room structure of the Dargah Sharif Patte Shah located near the Humayun tomb collapsed in Delhi. At least 12 people were injured. According to police, a total of 10 to 12 victims were rescued from the debris after they received a call regarding the incident at 3.55 PM. People suffered injuries and were sent to different hospitals, including AIIMS Trauma and LNJP hospitals. Rescue agencies, including the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), Delhi Police, NDRF and Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), following the incident.

How rain thwarted the rescue efforts?

Mukesh Verma, an officer with the Delhi Fire Service, told TOI that before the fire engines arrived, local people had rescued five people. The rest were pulled out by firefighters and others. He further added, “The work was difficult because the site was like a jungle where JCBs couldn’t reach. We had to remove the debris manually to avoid harming anyone trapped underneath.”

The news agency PTI quoted a senior police official saying, ““The Station House Officer and local staff reached there within five minutes and started the rescue. Some time later, fire personnel and CATS ambulances also reached the spot. NDRF also joined the rescue efforts.” 



What do we know about Humayun Tomb?

Humayun’s Tomb, Delhi is the first of the grand dynastic mausoleums that gives an insight into the architecture during the regime of the Mughal empire. This architectural style reached its zenith 80 years later at the later Taj Mahal. Humayun’s Tomb stands within a complex of 27.04 hectare that includes other contemporary, 16th century Mughal garden-tombs. These tombs include the Nila Gumbad, Isa Khan, Bu Halima, Afsarwala, Barber’s Tomb and the complex where the craftsmen employed for the Building of Humayun’s Tomb stayed, the Arab Serai.



