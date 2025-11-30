LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi Raid: Two Arrested With 3.5 Lakh Fake Cigarettes Worth Rs 50 Lakh, Branded as Gold Flake & Marlboro

Delhi Police arrested two men with 3.5 lakh counterfeit cigarette sticks worth Rs 50 lakh, including Gold Flake and Marlboro brands. Authorities are investigating suppliers, distributors, and the illegal network.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 30, 2025 11:41:35 IST

The Delhi police arrested Ankit and Ramjit for running a large-scale operation producing counterfeit cigarettes. The fake cigarette sticks were found in a godown near Lahori Gate. The total quantity of counterfeit cigarettes confiscated was approximately 3.5 lakh valued at Rs 50 lakhs. The cigarettes were brand labelled as Gold Flake and Marlboro. According to DCP North Raja Banthia, “The police were able to locate the godown through Ankit, where we recovered a large quantity of counterfeit cigarettes. At the time of the operation, Ramjit was arrested. They had been primarily stocking and selling counterfeit cigarettes.”

The Investigation into the Long-Term Illegal Business of Ankit and Ramjit

The police believe that Ankit and Ramjit have been operating this illegal business for the last 2 to 2.5 years. Further investigation will uncover backward and forward linkage partners, including suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, and buyers.

Risks Associated with Counterfeit Cigarettes

All counterfeit cigarettes sold by Ankit and Ramjit are considered spurious goods that do not have any established quality standards, and they pose significant health risks to consumers. The police stated, “We will continue to conduct thorough investigations into these counterfeit cigarettes, and will arrest other offenders as soon we identify the suppliers and distributors.”

Fake Cigarettes Can be Hazardous to Health

“The cigarettes seized from this operation were made from sub-par materials, with no quality control, and pose a serious health risk to consumers,” police stated. “We will continue to investigate this case and all those involved and will continue to make arrests as we learn more about the suppliers and distributors of counterfeit cigarettes.”

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

First published on: Nov 30, 2025 11:41 AM IST
QUICK LINKS