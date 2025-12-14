LIVE TV
Delhi Schools Go Hybrid Amid GRAP 4, Classes For Classes 1-9 And 11 Shift Online, What Parents Need To Know

Delhi Schools Go Hybrid Amid GRAP 4, Classes For Classes 1-9 And 11 Shift Online, What Parents Need To Know

Delhi schools switch to hybrid mode for Classes 1–9 and 11 as GRAP 4 is enforced amid ‘severe+’ air quality. Students can attend physically or online. Parents must stay updated on schedules and AQI alerts to ensure safety and continuity of learning.

Delhi schools switch to hybrid mode for Classes 1–9 and 11 as GRAP 4 is enforced. (Photo: Canva)
Delhi schools switch to hybrid mode for Classes 1–9 and 11 as GRAP 4 is enforced. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 14, 2025 10:03:28 IST

Delhi Schools Go Hybrid Amid GRAP 4, Classes For Classes 1-9 And 11 Shift Online, What Parents Need To Know

As Delhi battles severely toxic air quality, the city has entered Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), prompting schools to adopt a hybrid learning model. Here’s what parents and students need to know about the new arrangements.

GRAP 4 Notified Due to Delhi Air Turning Severe

The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region & Other Areas invoked Stage 4 of GRAP as the Air Quality Index in Delhi exceeded 450, slipping into the ‘Severe+’ category.

According to the data given by the CPCB, the Air Quality Index of some areas of Delhi was touching the levels of 500, including 499 in Rohini, 498 in Bawana, and 496 in DTU & Jahangirpuri. Restrictions in Stage 4 also include banning the entry of trucks into the city, except for the entry of LNG, CNG, electric, or BS-VI diesel trucks or vehicles carrying essential goods & services. These restrictions are in addition to Stage 3.

Delhi Schools Go for Hybrid Classes

Due to the deteriorating air quality situation, the Delhi Directorate of Education (DDE) had issued a circular on December 13 for conducting hybrid classes for students till Class 9 and Class 11. This implies that students can either attend classes physically or join online classes where online learning is possible. This instruction is applicable to all schools Govt., Govt.-aided, as well as private schools governed by DOE, NDMC, MCD, and Delhi Cantonment Board. Schools are advised to notify their parents/guardians accordingly.

Online Learning Option Remains Voluntary

The DDE circular explicitly states that it is the students’ and their parents’ or guardians’ decision on whether to attend online classes or not. It is imperative for schools to make students aware of both possibilities so that they can pursue their educational career without being exposed to the harmful air conditions.

Current Air Quality Conditions in Delhi

Delhi is still reeling with very high levels of air pollution. Neighborhoods like Rohini, Bawana, DTU, and Jahangirpuri were recording AQI levels of almost 500, while Vivek Vihar was recording 495. Even the lowest recording station, Lodhi Road, was recording severe air quality of 400, implying that no area of the city is left unaffected by the poor air quality.

The Air Quality Early Warning System has predicted severe air quality levels with slight improvement in the poor category by Monday.

What Parents Need to Know

As per the existing guidelines, for Grades 1-9 and for Class 11, a hybrid learning system is to be adopted until further notice. The student can attend their classes either physically or online, and it is mandatory for schools across the entire city, including NDMC, MCD, and the Delhi Cantonment Board group of schools, to adopt this learning system. P

arents need to get updates from the schools about online accessibility for their children for classes, among other issues related to air quality.

Key GRAP 4 Measures

Parallel to the hybrid learning scheme, the Delhi government has imposed stricter measures to combat air pollution. Trucks are not allowed to enter, except for essential goods/services, and only LNG, CNG, electric, or BS-VI diesel trucks are permitted. Stage 3 restrictions like no construction activities or burning of waste remain in effect. Air quality is being closely monitored by the authorities, who can modify restrictions accordingly.

As air pollution in the capital of India is hazardous, the hybrid learning solution is aimed at ensuring that students continue their learning process with minimal risk of being exposed to hazardous air. It is advised that parents/guardians stay updated about the AQI levels.

First published on: Dec 14, 2025 10:03 AM IST
QUICK LINKS