Delhi Traffic Police Lok Adalat 2026: Check Out Date, Registration Link, Process, And Important Details

Lok Adalat 2026 date: The National Lok Adalat has been rescheduled and will now be held on January 10, 2026, the second Saturday of the month, instead of the earlier announced date of December 13, 2025. The change comes after the Delhi High Court declared December 13 a working day, prompting authorities to defer the exercise.

The revised date was formally approved by the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA), officials said.

Why The Lok Adalat Date Was Changed

The DSLSA decided to move the National Lok Adalat after the Delhi High Court notified December 13 as a regular court sitting day. Since Lok Adalats are typically held on non-working days to reduce court congestion, the authority shifted the event to January 10, 2026.

All Delhi district court complexes will host the Lok Adalat, offering citizens a streamlined way to resolve minor legal and traffic-related matters.

Traffic Challans: Who Can Use Lok Adalat 2026

The January 10 Lok Adalat will primarily focus on compoundable traffic offences, allowing vehicle owners to settle minor violations without lengthy court proceedings. Serious offences such as drunk driving, hit-and-run cases, fatal accidents, and matters already pending in regular courts are excluded.

Eligible violations include offences like speeding, jumping red lights, parking violations, missing helmets or seatbelts, expired pollution certificates, disobeying traffic signs, and certain documentation lapses.

The Delhi Traffic Police website, https://traffic.delhipolice.gov.in/notice/lokadalat, is where you can download all of the notices and challans, or you can scan the QR code.

How To Settle Traffic Challans At Lok Adalat

Vehicle owners must first check pending challans on the Parivahan portal or the Delhi Traffic Police website using their vehicle registration number or challan details. Only challans visible on official portals can be considered.

Eligible applicants must register online through the DSLSA Lok Adalat registration link or the Delhi Traffic Police website. Walk-in cases will not be entertained. After registration, a token number and appointment letter will be generated, which must be printed and carried to the court.

On January 10, applicants must visit the court complex mentioned in the appointment slip with original documents, including their driving licence, vehicle registration certificate, insurance papers, PUC certificate, and challan copies. The Lok Adalat bench may reduce or waive fines depending on the nature of the violation.

Lok Adalat Venues In Delhi

The National Lok Adalat will be held at all major district court complexes, including Patiala House, Karkardooma, Tis Hazari, Saket, Rohini, Dwarka, and Rouse Avenue.

