LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Salt Lake City Shooting Ankush Bharadwaj donald trump Ashes 2025-26 ice agent Azizur Rahman Musabbir operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal death Salt Lake City Shooting Ankush Bharadwaj donald trump Ashes 2025-26 ice agent Azizur Rahman Musabbir operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal death Salt Lake City Shooting Ankush Bharadwaj donald trump Ashes 2025-26 ice agent Azizur Rahman Musabbir operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal death Salt Lake City Shooting Ankush Bharadwaj donald trump Ashes 2025-26 ice agent Azizur Rahman Musabbir operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal death
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Salt Lake City Shooting Ankush Bharadwaj donald trump Ashes 2025-26 ice agent Azizur Rahman Musabbir operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal death Salt Lake City Shooting Ankush Bharadwaj donald trump Ashes 2025-26 ice agent Azizur Rahman Musabbir operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal death Salt Lake City Shooting Ankush Bharadwaj donald trump Ashes 2025-26 ice agent Azizur Rahman Musabbir operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal death Salt Lake City Shooting Ankush Bharadwaj donald trump Ashes 2025-26 ice agent Azizur Rahman Musabbir operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal death
LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi Traffic Police Lok Adalat 2026: Check Out Date, Registration Link, Process, And Important Details

Delhi Traffic Police Lok Adalat 2026: Check Out Date, Registration Link, Process, And Important Details

Lok Adalat 2026 date: The National Lok Adalat has been rescheduled and will now be held on January 10, 2026, the second Saturday of the month, instead of the earlier announced date of December 13, 2025. The change comes after the Delhi High Court declared December 13 a working day, prompting authorities to defer the exercise.

Delhi Traffic Police Lok Adalat 2026: Check Out Date, Registration Link, Process, And Important Details (Pic Credits: Rawpixel)
Delhi Traffic Police Lok Adalat 2026: Check Out Date, Registration Link, Process, And Important Details (Pic Credits: Rawpixel)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 8, 2026 11:19:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi Traffic Police Lok Adalat 2026: Check Out Date, Registration Link, Process, And Important Details

Lok Adalat 2026 date: The National Lok Adalat has been rescheduled and will now be held on January 10, 2026, the second Saturday of the month, instead of the earlier announced date of December 13, 2025. The change comes after the Delhi High Court declared December 13 a working day, prompting authorities to defer the exercise.

You Might Be Interested In

The revised date was formally approved by the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA), officials said.

Why The Lok Adalat Date Was Changed

The DSLSA decided to move the National Lok Adalat after the Delhi High Court notified December 13 as a regular court sitting day. Since Lok Adalats are typically held on non-working days to reduce court congestion, the authority shifted the event to January 10, 2026.

You Might Be Interested In

All Delhi district court complexes will host the Lok Adalat, offering citizens a streamlined way to resolve minor legal and traffic-related matters.

Traffic Challans: Who Can Use Lok Adalat 2026

The January 10 Lok Adalat will primarily focus on compoundable traffic offences, allowing vehicle owners to settle minor violations without lengthy court proceedings. Serious offences such as drunk driving, hit-and-run cases, fatal accidents, and matters already pending in regular courts are excluded.

Eligible violations include offences like speeding, jumping red lights, parking violations, missing helmets or seatbelts, expired pollution certificates, disobeying traffic signs, and certain documentation lapses.

The Delhi Traffic Police website, https://traffic.delhipolice.gov.in/notice/lokadalat, is where you can download all of the notices and challans, or you can scan the QR code.

How To Settle Traffic Challans At Lok Adalat

Vehicle owners must first check pending challans on the Parivahan portal or the Delhi Traffic Police website using their vehicle registration number or challan details. Only challans visible on official portals can be considered.

Eligible applicants must register online through the DSLSA Lok Adalat registration link or the Delhi Traffic Police website. Walk-in cases will not be entertained. After registration, a token number and appointment letter will be generated, which must be printed and carried to the court.

On January 10, applicants must visit the court complex mentioned in the appointment slip with original documents, including their driving licence, vehicle registration certificate, insurance papers, PUC certificate, and challan copies. The Lok Adalat bench may reduce or waive fines depending on the nature of the violation.

Lok Adalat Venues In Delhi

The National Lok Adalat will be held at all major district court complexes, including Patiala House, Karkardooma, Tis Hazari, Saket, Rohini, Dwarka, and Rouse Avenue.

ALSO READ: Who Was Madhav Gadgil? Veteran Ecologist and Pioneer of India’s Green Movement Passes Away at 82

First published on: Jan 8, 2026 11:19 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Delhi Traffic Policedelhi traffic police 2026delhi traffic police lok adalatDelhi Traffic Police Lok Adalat 2026Parivahan portal

RELATED News

Who is Ankush Bharadwaj? National Shooting Coach Suspended Amid Sexual Assault Allegations By 17-Year-Old Shooter

Who Was Agnivesh Agarwal? Son of Vedanta Founder Anil Agarwal Dies of Cardiac Arrest After Skiing Accident in the US

Grok AI Controversy Escalates as Government Seeks X’s Action Report on Obscene Content

Faridabad Horror: Shooting Coach Booked for Sexual Assault of 17-Year-Old National-Level Shooter

Vedanta Founder Anil Agarwal’s Elder Son, Agnivesh Agarwal, Dies in New York at 49: Here’s the Cause of Death

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Traffic Police Lok Adalat 2026: Check Out Date, Registration Link, Process, And Important Details

Toxic Teaser Out: Yash As Raya Promises Explosive Action And Edge Of Seat Thrills In Upcoming High-Octane Thriller | Watch

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Punjab In Trouble As Abhishek Sharma Out For 8 Against Mumbai, Early Wicket Puts Pressure On Middle Order

Meesho Share Price Slides After GM Exit And Lock-In Expiry – Is A Buying Opportunity Near?

Why Messages Are Killing Your Love Life

68-Year-Old NYC Man Charged With Animal Cruelty After Viral Video Shows Dogs Being Dragged Behind Car | WATCH

Movies That Make You Fall in Love All Over Again

WTC Points Table: Check Updated Rankings After Australia Wrap Up Ashes With 4-1 Victory

Tanya Mittal Slams Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna During Dubai Reunion: ‘I Was Hiding My Mother, He Criticized Me’

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George Make U19 History: How Teenagers Shattered Records Against South Africa

Delhi Traffic Police Lok Adalat 2026: Check Out Date, Registration Link, Process, And Important Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Traffic Police Lok Adalat 2026: Check Out Date, Registration Link, Process, And Important Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Traffic Police Lok Adalat 2026: Check Out Date, Registration Link, Process, And Important Details
Delhi Traffic Police Lok Adalat 2026: Check Out Date, Registration Link, Process, And Important Details
Delhi Traffic Police Lok Adalat 2026: Check Out Date, Registration Link, Process, And Important Details
Delhi Traffic Police Lok Adalat 2026: Check Out Date, Registration Link, Process, And Important Details

QUICK LINKS